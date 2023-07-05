Yahoo CEO says company is going public again: report

Yahoo is planning a second initial public offering (IPO) on Wall Street after delisting from public markets more than five years ago.

Yahoo CEO Jim Lanzone recently told the Financial Times the tech company is "very profitable" and primed for a return.

The stock exploded over 600% within two years of Yahoo’s original IPO in April 1996. Yahoo was bought by Verizon Communications in a $4.5 billion deal roughly one year before leaving the Nasdaq in April 2017.

GOOGLE FLIES AWAY WITH DRONE MAKER TITAN AEROSPACE

Yahoo was sold to Apollo Funds in 2021.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

David Russell, a VP of market intelligence at the TradeStation Group, told FOX Business Yahoo has chosen "a logical time for an IPO because this year’s historic gains in the Nasdaq show there’s demand for growth stocks again.

"All this talk about a ‘new bull market’ has private-equity firms seeing dollars," he added. "It’s not a surprise to see strong demand for stocks creating new supply."

REPORT: YAHOO SEARCHES FOR NEXT 'HOUSE OF CARDS'

In February, Yahoo announced plans to lay off more than 1,600 employees, or roughly 20% of its staff, by the end of 2023 as the company restructures its advertising technology unit.

Meanwhile, Lanzone reportedly told the Financial Times Yahoo will aggressively search for growth opportunities through mergers and acquisitions.

Lanzone also admitted Yahoo was still "too small" to take on Google and Microsoft’s search engine Bing, but he is optimistic and sees AI offering new opportunities for the company.

ELON MUSK'S RATE LIMITS ON TWITTER SEND BLUESKY'S TRAFFIC TO RECORD HIGH

In an interview with FOX Business, Craig Erlam, a senior market analyst for OANDA in New York, said, "The numbers look good, but the question on everyone’s lips is can Yahoo really compete with the larger competitors.

"Soon, we will find out if investors believe that’s a realistic goal, but under the right leadership, there’s clearly room for growth."

Yahoo has yet to respond to inquiries from FOX Business.