Walmart to remodel over 650 stores, open about 20 new locations

Walmart announced that it's planning to remodel more than 650 of its stores around the U.S. while it also will open about 20 new stores in 2026 and early 2027.

The retail giant said on Thursday that the plan builds on its 2024 commitment to open or convert over 150 new locations while updating its existing store portfolio.

"This investment is intended to create jobs, help strengthen local economies, and make shopping faster and more convenient for our customers," Walmart said, adding that the new stores and remodels will drive construction jobs during the projects while creating long-term roles in retail, pharmacy and store leadership.

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Among the changes that customers may notice at updated stores are wider aisles and updated layouts, new displays with expanded assortments, more pickup and delivery service options including express delivery, refreshed interiors and exteriors with improved parking and landscaping, plus new digital touchpoints to show the company's online assortment for in-store shoppers.

The remodels will also update Walmart's vision centers and pharmacies with private consultation rooms.

Walmart's Neighborhood Markets will see expanded deli and hot bar selections, pharmacy delivery options, improved lighting and fixtures, as well as upgraded areas for fulfilling online grocery orders.

Select Neighborhood Markets are being updated through a rapid remodel program that aims to complete the project quicker with minimal customer disruption.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % WMT WALMART INC. 127.50 +2.68 +2.15%

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"Our goal is simple: we want shopping to feel easy, intuitive, and connected while continuing to deliver the everyday low prices our customers expect," Walmart said.

The company's announcement noted that this year it already opened new Walmart Supercenters in Eastvale, California, along with Apollo Beach, Jacksonville, and The Villages , Florida. It also opened a Walmart Neighborhood Market in Ocala, Florida.

Later this year, Walmart said that it will expand its Supercenter in Tucson, Arizona, while opening a new Supercenter in Celina, Texas. Walmart also noted that it opened nine new stores across Alabama, California, Florida, New Jersey, Texas and Utah in 2025.

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The retailer's announcement on store remodels and openings comes after it announced on Wednesday that it was moving forward with a sweeping redesign of its flagship Great Value label, covering nearly 10,000 food and household products.

The effort marks the brand's first full refresh in over 10 years and is the largest private-label update in Walmart's history.

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FOX Business' Sophia Compton contributed to this report.