Walmart customers seeking value drive sales higher

Walmart posted solid fourth-quarter results Thursday as shoppers continued prioritizing value and convenience, helping push online sales to a record share of the retailer’s business.

The company reported fiscal fourth-quarter revenue of $190.7 billion, up 5.6% from a year earlier. U.S. comparable sales rose 4.6%, driven by a 2.6% increase in transactions and a 2% increase in the average amount shoppers spent per visit.

Grocery prices were up just 0.6% from a year earlier, with some categories — including eggs and dairy — seeing price declines.

Global e-commerce sales climbed 24% in the quarter, including a 27% increase in the U.S., where online now accounts for 23% of total sales — the highest level in company history.

Growth was fueled in part by roughly 50% growth in store-fulfilled delivery, as Walmart expanded faster-delivery options that now reach the vast majority of U.S. households within hours.

The retailer said it continued to gain market share across income tiers, including higher-income households — a sign that its pricing and convenience strategy is resonating beyond budget-conscious shoppers.

Profits grew faster than overall sales in the quarter. Adjusted operating income rose about 10%, compared with roughly 5% sales growth. The gains were driven by higher-margin businesses, including advertising and membership programs. Advertising revenue climbed 37% globally, including 41% growth for Walmart Connect in the U.S., while membership fee income increased more than 15%. Together, advertising and membership fees accounted for nearly one-third of operating income in the quarter.

Inventory growth remained below the pace of sales growth, reflecting continued supply chain discipline.

Looking ahead, Walmart expects sales to rise 3.5% to 4.5% in the full current fiscal year, with operating profit projected to increase 6% to 8%.

The results suggest U.S. consumers remain resilient, even as they stay value-focused, while Walmart’s investments in digital services, faster delivery and higher-margin revenue streams continue to strengthen its competitive position.