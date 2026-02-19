Expand / Collapse search
Walmart customers seeking value drive sales higher

Walmart's earnings and revenue beat Wall Street expectations

Walmart CEO Doug McMillan joins ‘Mornings with Maria’ to discuss his retirement, inflation pressures, tariffs, AI-driven growth and the future of America’s largest retailer. video

Outgoing Walmart CEO Doug McMillon says AI, low prices and trust fueled company’s transformation

Walmart posted solid fourth-quarter results Thursday as shoppers continued prioritizing value and convenience, helping push online sales to a record share of the retailer’s business.

The company reported fiscal fourth-quarter revenue of $190.7 billion, up 5.6% from a year earlier. U.S. comparable sales rose 4.6%, driven by a 2.6% increase in transactions and a 2% increase in the average amount shoppers spent per visit.

Grocery prices were up just 0.6% from a year earlier, with some categories — including eggs and dairy — seeing price declines.

People shopping in Walmart.

The company reported fiscal fourth-quarter revenue of $190.7 billion.

Global e-commerce sales climbed 24% in the quarter, including a 27% increase in the U.S., where online now accounts for 23% of total sales — the highest level in company history. 

Growth was fueled in part by roughly 50% growth in store-fulfilled delivery, as Walmart expanded faster-delivery options that now reach the vast majority of U.S. households within hours.

Outside of a Walmart

Walmart's profits grew faster than overall sales in the quarter.

The retailer said it continued to gain market share across income tiers, including higher-income households — a sign that its pricing and convenience strategy is resonating beyond budget-conscious shoppers.

Ticker Security Last Change Change %
WMT WALMART INC. 129.20 +2.58 +2.04%

Profits grew faster than overall sales in the quarter. Adjusted operating income rose about 10%, compared with roughly 5% sales growth. The gains were driven by higher-margin businesses, including advertising and membership programs. Advertising revenue climbed 37% globally, including 41% growth for Walmart Connect in the U.S., while membership fee income increased more than 15%. Together, advertising and membership fees accounted for nearly one-third of operating income in the quarter.

Workers stand in an aisle at an Ohio Walmart store.

Walmart expects sales to rise 3.5% to 4.5% in the full current fiscal year.

Inventory growth remained below the pace of sales growth, reflecting continued supply chain discipline.

Looking ahead, Walmart expects sales to rise 3.5% to 4.5% in the full current fiscal year, with operating profit projected to increase 6% to 8%.

The results suggest U.S. consumers remain resilient, even as they stay value-focused, while Walmart’s investments in digital services, faster delivery and higher-margin revenue streams continue to strengthen its competitive position.