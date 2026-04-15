Walmart gives Great Value its first refresh in over a decade, spanning thousands of products

Walmart is giving one of its most recognizable brands a fresh look for the first time in more than a decade.

The retail giant announced Wednesday that it is rolling out a sweeping redesign of its flagship Great Value label, spanning nearly 10,000 food and household products. The effort marks the brand’s first full refresh in over 10 years and the largest private-label update in Walmart’s history.

"Great Value has earned customers’ trust over decades, and while the brand is getting a fresh, modern look, what’s inside isn’t changing," Scott Morris, senior vice president of private brands at Walmart U.S., said in a statement. "Customers will continue to find the same trusted products at the same every day low prices they rely on."

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The redesign introduces more modern packaging, clearer labeling and a more consistent visual system across products.

Walmart says the updates are intended to make items easier to identify on shelves, with standardized nutrition placement and clearer visual cues for shoppers.

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Great Value products are already found in roughly 90% of U.S. households, and the company says they help families save an average of 35% annually.

The new look will roll out gradually over the next two years, beginning with salty snacks and expanding across store aisles.

The move underscores Walmart’s continued investment in its private-label brands as consumer preferences evolve, according to the retailer.

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The company has also said it plans to remove synthetic dyes from its private-brand foods by January 2027.

"We believe great design should be accessible to everyone," David Hartman, vice president of creative at Walmart, said in a statement. "At our scale, that means creating something that works clearly and intuitively across thousands of individual items, so customers can find what matters, faster. We’ve built a system that does exactly that, bringing consistency, clarity, and a sense of discovery to every shelf."