Volkswagen recalls over 114,000 Beetle, Passat vehicles due to risk of airbag inflator explosion

Volkswagen is recalling nearly 114,500 of its Beetle and Passat vehicles in response to the potential risk their driver’s side airbag inflators could explode.

The side front airbag inflator on the driver’s side in the recalled model year 2017-2019 Beetle, 2017-2019 Beetle convertible, 2012-2014 Passat, 2017 Passat Wagon and 2006-2007 Passat sedan vehicles could explode "due to propellant degradation occurring after long-term exposure to high absolute humidity, high temperatures, and high temperature cycling," according to the automaker.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) said such an explosion "may result in sharp metal fragments striking the driver or other occupants resulting in serious injury or death."

They all have Takata SCI-D driver frontal airbag inflators, according to the recall.

Volkswagen said in a statement to FOX Business it recalled the vehicles "out of an abundance of caution."

"The Takata SDI-D driver frontal airbag inflators installed in the recalled vehicles currently do not pose an unreasonable risk to motor vehicle safety to drivers of affected vehicles," the automaker said. "Based on its prior conversations with NHTSA, Volkswagen understands that the Agency is concerned that after additional time, the airbag inflator may not perform properly in the event of a crash."

The airbag inflator issue has not led to any known accidents, injuries or fatalities, the automaker said.

Remedying the potential problem will require installation of a replacement driver-side front airbag module in the recalled vehicles, according to the NHTSA report. That service will be free for affected customers.

Owners of the recalled Beetle and Passat vehicles will receive notification letters in the mail late next month.

The NHTSA report noted the recalled vehicles are no longer in production. Volkswagen has not made the Passat available in the U.S. market for a couple of years. The automaker does, however, have a Passat variant in Europe.

Volkswagen has not made the Beetle since 2019.