Honda
Published

Honda recalls over 720K vehicles for potential cracks in fuel pumps, posing fire risk

Potential leak poses risk of fire, crash or injury, Honda said

Honda is recalling about 720,800 vehicles across several models because of a risk that they could have a faulty part within the high-pressure fuel pump.

The recalled 2023-2024 Honda Accord and Accord Hybrid, 2025 Honda Civic and Civic Hybrid and 2023-2025 Honda CR-V Hybrid vehicles could potentially experience cracks in a component of their high-pressure fuel pumps that could cause fuel leaks, the automaker said in an Oct. 14 recall report submitted to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA).

"If a fuel leak occurs in the presence of an ignition source, the risk of a fire, crash, or injury are increased," the automaker said.

Honda logo

A Honda logo is seen during the New York International Auto Show, in Manhattan, New York City, U.S., April 5, 2023. REUTERS/David 'Dee' Delgado/File Photo (REUTERS/David 'Dee' Delgado/File Photo / Reuters Photos)

A fuel leak "can occur in lower mileage vehicles when the high-pressure fuel pump is in operation" if the pump has cracks, according to the recall report.

HONDA RECALLS 1.7M VEHICLES FOR DEFECTIVE STEERING GEARBOX COMPONENT

Honda said in a news release it announced the recall to "encourage owners of affected vehicles to take them to an authorized deal for repair as soon as they receive notification." 

honda crv

Honda CR-V SUVs are displayed on the sales lot at Honda Marin on Oct. 16, 2024, in San Rafael, California. (Justin Sullivan/Getty Images / Getty Images)

The fuel pump issue has not caused any known injuries or deaths since the automaker received its first warranty claim in February of last year, according to the recall report. There have been 145 warranty claims in total.

HARLEY-DAVIDSON RECALLS 41K MOTORCYCLES OVER WIRING ISSUE THAT COULD CAUSE LOSS OF POWER

Honda said dealers will "replace the high-pressure fuel pump if it is found to be defective" during inspections of the recalled vehicles. Both the inspection and the replacement part will be free.

Notification letters for the recall will go out to Honda customers in December.

Honda Dealership

The logo of Honda is seen at a dealership store. (Photo by Igor Golovniov/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images / Getty Images)

The issue stemmed from "improper production of the high-pressure fuel pump," the recall report said.

Supplier production processes have been "improved" to address the issue with the fuel pump component, according to the report. Honda started using the "improved" fuel pump in its manufacturing of the models early last month.

American Honda falls under Honda Motor Co’s umbrella.