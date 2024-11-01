Ford recalls pickup trucks over potential rearview camera issue

Ford is recalling nearly 25,000 trucks because of a problem that could make the rearview camera system malfunction.

The automaker said water "may enter the Tailgate Park Assist Sensor Interface Module" and lead to a malfunction of the rearview camera image display in 24,950 of its 2023-2024 F-250, F-350 and F-450 trucks.

All the potentially affected trucks feature a tailgate top camera that "provides additional camera images when the tailgate is down and is a separate camera from the primary rear-view camera," Ford said in a Oct. 25 recall report submitted to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA).

The recall report indicated the problem stemmed from "certain mating interfaces" of the tailgate top camera being "out of tolerance" and the camera bracket "retain[ing] water" during the application.

In the event that the issue occurs, the rearview camera image may show up as "blue or black" or only work "intermittently," things that could pose a safety issue due to reduced driver visibility, according to the report.

It has not led to any known accidents or injuries, Ford said in another document.

According to the recall report, owners of the recalled trucks can get their tailgate top camera, wire harness and TPASIM module swapped out at a Ford or Lincoln dealership for free. Their "Image Processing Module A" will receive a software update too, it said.

"Pick-up and delivery will be available at participating dealerships," a Ford spokesperson told FOX Business. "We're also working through other potential options that would make completing this recall as convenient as possible for our customers."

Affected Ford F-250, F-350 and F-40 owners can expect to see a recall notification letter in their mailboxes in early December.

Ford said early last month it has sold over 853,400 of its various types of trucks in the U.S. so far this year.