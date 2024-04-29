Vermont company recalls over 8K boxes of frozen meat pizza for containing unlisted allergen

A Vermont-based company is recalling over 8,000 boxes of frozen meat pizza sold at New England retailers and fundraisers because they contain a harmful allergen not listed on the box.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture issued a recall alert for nearly 8,220 pounds of frozen meat pizza manufactured by 802 VT Frozen, out of Newport, Vermont.

The "802 VT Frozen MEAT!!! CRISPY WOOD-FIRED CRUST HAND MADE PIZZA" packaging fails to mention that the product contains soy.

The items in jeopardy were produced between April 25, 2023, and April 25, 2024, and contain the establishment number, "EST. 46308" on the USDA mark of inspection on the front of the box.

According to the USDA recall, the pizzas were distributed to fundraisers and retailers in Connecticut, Maine, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, New York, Rhode Island and Vermont.

During a routine Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) verification process, it was discovered that the product contained soy, though soy was not declared on the label.

WebMD said on its website that soy allergic reactions could include tingling, hives, itching, swelling of the lips or mouth, wheezing, belly pain, nausea, vomiting or red skin.

But those with more serious reactions to soy may experience trouble breathing, shock, rapid heart rate, dizziness, or blacking out.

While the FDA said there have not been any confirmed reports of adverse reactions to the product, consumers are urged not to consume them, and instead, should throw the pizzas away or return them to the place they were purchased.

The FDA also advises anyone concerned about experiencing an allergic reaction should contact their healthcare provider.