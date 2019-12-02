Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Real-time quotes provided by BATS BZX Real-Time Price. Market Data provided by Interactive Data (Terms & Conditions). Powered and Implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions. Company fundamental data provided by Morningstar. Earnings estimates data provided by Zacks. Mutual fund and ETF data provided by Lipper. Economic data provided by Econoday. Dow Jones & Company Terms & Conditions.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2019 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - Updated Privacy Policy

Retail

Varney: Wealth effect kicking in as Trump meets with world leaders

'Europe is bitterly divided and on the brink of recession. All eyes are on Trump'

By FOXBusiness
close
FOX Business’ Stuart Varney on the state of the U.S. economy as Trump heads to London to meet with world leaders who are dealing with economic uncertainty.video

Varney: The ‘Wealth effect’ kicking in

FOX Business’ Stuart Varney on the state of the U.S. economy as Trump heads to London to meet with world leaders who are dealing with economic uncertainty.

FOX Business’ Stuart Varney argued in his latest “My Take” that President Trump is in the driver’s seat heading into his meeting with world leaders in London as Europe sits divided on the brink of recession.

Continue Reading Below

“The President has leverage. America has the most dynamic economy of any industrial democracy,” Varney said.

TRUMP TO RESTORE TARIFFS ON STEEL, ALUMINUM FROM BRAZIL, ARGENTINA

Thanksgiving has turned into an “online shopping bonanza,” Varney said as the sales between the holiday and the end of Cyber Monday are expected to add up to around $20 billion. Terrible weather, he added, is sure to help Amazon.

President Trump heads to London during a prosperous time for the American people, Varney noted.

“People feel able to spend more because their investments, especially their pension and savings are doing so well,” Varney said. He described this at the “wealth effect” kicking in.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

While America is prosperous, the push for impeachment is increasingly irrelevant, Varney suggested.

“[Meanwhile], Europe is bitterly divided and on the brink of recession. All eyes are on Trump. He’s in the driver’s seat,” Varney said.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS