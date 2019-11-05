Varney: Trump was 'absolutely right' to get out of the Paris Accord

The president has officially begun America’s withdrawal from the Paris Climate Accord: We're out -- now what?

Well, America will continue to lead the world in carbon reduction. Yes, we are the leading carbon cutters, thanks to our switch to natural gas.

But the rest of the world -- not doing so well. China, under the Paris Accord, didn't have to do anything until 2030 when it promised to "try" to get emissions down. The Europeans have been paying the Chinese millions of dollars to try harder, now. They're not responding. They won't speed up their efforts.

The Europeans are stamping their little green feet, very frustrated. They're not meeting their carbon-cutting targets, and the absurdly high energy prices that they have to pay are helping push the continent into recession again!

Here at home, the left is obsessed with "the climate" and consumers have to pay the price. Look no further than California for the ill-effects of misguided climate policy. The former Golden State insists that PG&E buy very expensive renewable energy. That sucks up money that can't be used to keep power lines safe. The state insists on special, more climate-friendly gasoline, so gas remains above $4 a gallon.

And look at New York. The state sits on massive supplies of natural gas, but Governor Cuomo says no: you can't go get it. And he won't allow pipelines to bring nat gas in. Watch out New Yorkers -- you're going to pay through the nose because of politically correct, short-sighted, climate policy.

It’s going to hit the presidential election too. Front runner Elizabeth Warren wants to ban fracking -- the one thing that’s helped us cut emissions so much -- fracking! And Senator Warren, along with her fellow lefties, would stop it cold!

The Europeans, the Chinese, the greens, the left on climate -- they're floundering.

This editorial is not about whether climate change is real. It’s about whether climate policy is effective!

The president's policy is working. Switch to nat gas to lower emissions. And export our nat gas to help other countries do the same. That’s a policy that works, and he was absolutely right to get out of the Paris Accord.

Yet another win for the American people that the media will ignore.

