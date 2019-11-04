Varney: Warren’s 'plan for everything' strategy loses to Trump

For every problem, Senator Warren has a plan. It’s a "plan for everything" strategy. These campaign "plans" are so all-encompassing, so grand in their scope, that when you add it all up, the whole thing lacks credibility.

Continue Reading Below

It can't all get done, it can't all be paid for, and Senator Warren has not spelled out her priorities, so we don't know what she's really for, and which plan will be tossed out.

Last week, she revealed a gigantic tax hike to pay for "Medicare for all" -- tens of trillions of dollars, taken out of private hands, confiscated by the government for fully socialized health-care. No private insurance allowed. This is a financial and political fantasy.

DEMOCRATS' PLAN TO RAISE TAXES DANGEROUS FOR STOCK MARKET: GOLDMAN SACHS

Can you imagine a President Warren trying to push a health care revolution through Congress? It took a year of intense arm twisting to get Obamacare through; Warren-care would tie-up everything, forever!

So while Congress goes through that, which "plan" would be dropped? Free college? Canceling student debt? The Green New Deal? Reparations for gays? Eliminating the Electoral College?

CATO'S CHRIS EDWARDS: WHAT WARREN AND SANDERS GET WRONG ABOUT WEALTH INEQUALITY (AND CAPITALISM) FACEBOOK TWITTER PRINT EMAIL

She has a plan for all of the above, but something's got to give. Somebody's ox is going to be gored. Some voting groups will be left out. Do they realize that? Senator Warren has spent a lot of time and energy appealing to various groups with plans to "give" them something. I call it buying votes with other people's money.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

When people figure out they're not going to get what they voted for, will they still vote for Elizabeth Warren? When they figure out that paying for all these plans, will ruin them financially, will they still vote for Elizabeth Warren?

This “plan for everything" strategy may help Senator Warren with the activists who vote in caucuses and primaries, but when the rest of America gets to vote, it will be seen as a fantasy.

Warren sees America as a collection of victims who must be appeased. Mr. Trump sees America as a dynamic wealth creator. If it’s a contest of visions, Trump wins.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS