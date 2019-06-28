US stocks trade mixed as Trump attends G20

U.S. stocks traded mixed on Friday as investors look ahead to tonight's meeting between President Trump and China's President Xi Jinping, which could potentially ease trade tensions between the two nation's.

Hopes of a deal were tempered this week after reports that Xi would give Trump a set of conditions to be met by Washington before reaching any settlement. There is also the threat of further tariffs on Chinese goods, which Trump mentioned during an interview this week on FOX Business.

For the month, all three major averages are on pace for gains of more than 6 percent. Trump tweeted about the market's performance on Friday, taking credit for the market's strong performance.

Large-cap U.S. banks rose after the Federal Reserve on Thursday approved capital plans of 16 banks.

Ticker Security Last Change %Chg I:DJI DOW JONES AVERAGES 26552.36 +25.78 +0.10% SP500 S&P 500 2931.2 +6.28 +0.21% I:COMP NASDAQ COMPOSITE INDEX 7967.787193 +0.03 +0.00%

Apple shares dipped after the company said Jony Ive, a close creative collaborator with the iPhone maker's co-founder Steve Jobs, will leave later this year.

Nike moved lower after the company missed analysts' estimates for quarterly profit.

Ticker Security Last Change %Chg JPM JP MORGAN CHASE & CO. 111.37 +2.53 +2.32% C CITIGROUP INC. 69.37 +1.22 +1.79% AAPL APPLE INC. 197.45 -2.29 -1.15% NKE NIKE INC. 83.81 +0.15 +0.18%

In Asia on Friday, China's Shanghai Composite slipped 0.6 percent and was down 0.8 percent for the week. Hong Kong's Hang Seng lost 0.3 percent but gained 0.2 percent for the week. Japan's Nikkei ended 0.5 percent lower and lost 0.2 percent for the week.

In Europe, London's FTSE added 0.2 percent, Germany's DAX added 0.6 percent and France's CAC was higher by 0.5 percent.