Trump hits G20 ready to meet Russia's Putin and China's Xi Jinping

President Trump hit the ground running in Osaka, Japan as the G20 meetings kicked off, tweeting “Great to be back in Japan for the #G20OsakaSummit”

After a brief photo op with the Prime Minister of Japan Shinzo Abe and some comments with German Chancellor Merkel, Trump will head to a working lunch before two of his most critical meetings: one with Russian President Vladamir Putin, then another with China’s President Xi Jinping.

Global investors want to hear that the US and China are making progress on a trade deal. While many do not expect a firm agreement, signals of advancement will likely be well received by the global financial markets.

As Trump meets with his foreign counterparts - back at home, U.S. Democratic rivals vying for his job in 2020 joined in a second round of debates. Twenty candidates in 48 hours took the opportunity to lash out at Trump for his support of capitalism over socialism, lack of universal healthcare, botched foreign policy, immigration reform and gun control.

While Trump did not watch the entire debate Thursday evening, he had at least one eye on the television.

“I passed a TV set on my way in and I saw healthcare was given to 100% of the illegal immigrants by Dems and they didnt discuss American citizens thats not a good thing so we just passed that and then we came here." President Donald Trump, from the G20 summit

He also fired off a tweet protesting Democratic support of healthcare for undocumented immigrants.

“All Democrats just raised their hands for giving millions of illegal aliens unlimited healthcare. How about taking care of American Citizens first!? That’s the end of that race!”