RIP the Chevy Camaro?

Sources tell musclecarsandtrucks.com that development of the next generation model has been suspended and that there will not be a replacement for the current car when its scheduled lifecycle ends in 2023.

A General Motors spokesperson told FOX Business that the company won’t engage in “speculation” about future product and would neither confirm nor deny the report.

Chevrolet sold fewer than 51,000 Camaros in the U.S. last year, which was only good enough for third place in the muscle car wars behind the Fiat Chrysler's Dodge Challenger and top-selling Ford Mustang, which tallied nearly 76,000 domestic sales in 2018 and a combined 113,000 worldwide.

Ford is in the process of eliminating all of the other sedans and hatchbacks from its U.S. lineup in favor of trucks and SUVs, but says it is sticking with the Mustang. The original pony car has been in continuous production since 1964 and the automaker is currently working on a hybrid version that’s set to debut in a couple of years alongside more traditionally-powered models.

Meanwhile, GM is keeping several Chevrolet car models in showrooms but has been investing billions into the expansion of its truck and SUV portfolios and also plans to launch 20 new electric vehicles globally by 2023.

