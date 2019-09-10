Stocks little changed following lethargic start to week

U.S. equity futures were little changed on Tuesday morning following a day in which shares showed little to no direction.

Continue Reading Below

Tuesday morning, Dow Industrial futures traded down 0.1 percent, S&P 500 futures are reacting the same, while Nasdaq futures are off by 0.3 percent.

On Wall Street, the S&P 500 ended virtually flat as losses in technology and health care stocks outweighed gains in financials and other sectors.

Ticker Security Last Change %Chg I:DJI DOW JONES AVERAGES 26835.51 +38.05 +0.14% SP500 S&P 500 2978.43 -0.28 -0.01% I:COMP NASDAQ COMPOSITE INDEX 8087.437378 -15.64 -0.19%

The S&P 500 inched lower by less than 0.1 percent, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose just 0.1 percent and the Nasdaq fell 0.2 percent.

China's Shanghai Composite lost 0.4 percent, following China's producer price index falling 0.8 percent in August year-on-year. Slowing demand has forced some businesses to cut prices.

Advertisement

Japan's Nikkei ended the day up 0.35 percent, Hong Kong's Hang Seng was up nearly 0.1 percent.

Investors are taking a shine to smaller company stocks in hopes that they'll be better shielded from the fallout of the costly trade war between the U.S. and China than large multinationals.

The broader market has bounced back the past two weeks following volatility brought on by the trade war as Washington and Beijing imposed new tariffs on more of each other's imported goods. Investors worry the escalation of tariffs may be dampening global economic growth and threatening to nudge the United States into a recession.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

A mixed bag of economic data has also kept Wall Street focused on central banks and whether they will continue taking measures to shore up economic growth.

Economists expect the Fed to cut interest rates when it meets next week. Separately, the European Central Bank is expected to unveil new monetary stimulus measures on Thursday to help shore up the region's economy.

The Associated Press contributed to this article