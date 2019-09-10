Apple unveils its new iPhone

Apple CEO Tim Cook has taken the stage at the Steve Jobs Theater on the company’s Cupertino, California campus. Here's what has been announced:

IPhone 11: The iPhone 11 features an anodized aluminum glass design that is the toughest ever for a smartphone. It comes in six colors: purple, white, yellow, green, black and Product Red, and has a 6.1-inch liquid retina display and support Dolby Atmos. IPhone 11 has a dual-camera system with a new ultra-wide camera that has a 120-degree field of view. The camera will also have a new "Night Mode" that automatically turns on in a dark setting. It features the highest quality video for a smartphone. The battery in the iPhone 11 will have one hour more than the iPhone 10 XR. It is also water-resistant for two meters for up to 30 minutes. The iPhone 11 will cost $699.

iPhone 11 has the A13 Bionic chip, the fastest CPU and GPU ever in a smartphone.

Apple Watch Series 5: The new Apple Watch will feature an innovative display that is always on, but will still have an 18-hour battery life. There will also be a built-in compass and international emergency calling. New models include titanium and ceramic. The new Apple Watch will start at $399.

Seventh-generation iPad: It will feature a 10.2 inch retina display, nearly 3.5 million pixels, greater brightness and a wider viewing angle. It will run on the A10 Fusion chip and has Apple's Smart Connector, which allows it to connect to Apple's smart keyboard cover. The newest iPad will cost $329, or $299 for education customers, and begin shipping at the end of the month.

Apple Arcade: The first subscription service for mobile, desktop and TV, it will be featured in the App Store under the “Arcade” tab. The tab will feature new games added every month, personalized recommendations, game guides and more. Apple Arcade will be available in more than 150 countries starting on Sept. 19. Unlimited access will cost $4.99 a month for the whole family.

Apple Health: Apple announced three new health research studies. The Apple hearing study, which will analyze daily sound exposure and its impact on long-term hearing health. A women’s health study that will leverage its menstrual cycle tracking feature and a heart and movement study that can serve as an early warning sign and improve overall health.

Apple TV Plus: Starring Jason Mamoa, Cook said the first Apple TV shows will be available in more than 100 countries beginning Nov. 1 at a cost of $4.99 a month. Anyone who buys an iPhone, iMac or iPad will get one year of Apple TV Plus for free.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.