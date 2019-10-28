S&P 500 heads for record ahead of earnings, Fed meeting

U.S. equity futures are pointing to a higher open to start the week, adding on to last week's gains which saw the S&P 500 fall just short of its record.

Continue Reading Below

The three major futures indexes are pointing to a gain of 0.2 percent.

Optimism on trade and a fresh batch of earnings results propelled the index to its third consecutive week of gains.

Stocks rallied Friday after reports that the U.S. and China made progress in trade discussions, edging closer to finalizing portions of a "phase one deal.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % I:DJI DOW JONES AVERAGES 26958.06 +152.53 +0.57% SP500 S&P 500 3022.55 +12.26 +0.41% I:COMP NASDAQ COMPOSITE INDEX 8243.119014 +57.32 +0.70%

Earnings season kicks in to high gear this week, which will be the busiest of the 3Q season. Six of the thirty Dow Industrial companies and 147 firms in the S&P 500, or about 30 percent of the benchmark index, are set to report.

We’ll get results this week from three of the so-called FAANG stocks – Apple, Facebook and Google parent Alphabet.

STOCKS, BONDS, GOLD, AND OIL ON TRACK FOR RECORD YEAR

Nearly 40 percent of companies in the S&P 500 have reported earnings, and so far the results are better than expected, with more than three-quarters beating profit forecasts and nearly two-thirds topping revenue estimates.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Investors are looking to the Federal Reserve for another U.S. interest rate cut this week. Investors expect the Fed to cut its benchmark rate by 0.25 percent following signs of U.S. economic weakness.

Central banks in Japan and Canada also are due to announce interest rate decisions.

Benchmarks in Shanghai, Tokyo and Hong Kong all rose as fears about U.S.-Chinese trade tension and Brexit receded.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

The Shanghai Composite Index finished the day with a gain of 0.9 percent, Tokyo's Nikkei closed up 0.3 percent to a 1-year high and Hong Kong's Hang Seng added 0.9 percent.

The Associated Press contributed to this article.