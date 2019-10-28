Trump asks audience to raise hands if their 401(k) is up: 'Everybody'
President Trump touted the strength of 401(k) savings accounts under his administration during a speech to the International Association of Chiefs of Police on Monday.
Trump told the story of a policeman who he said thanked the president for making him look like a "financial genius" to his wife because of his 401(k)'s performance.
"Said he was up now 72%. I said that's not bad. ... He hugged me, he actually wanted to kiss me but I said, 'No, thank you,'" Trump joked.
"Many of you have 401(k)s, but does anybody in this room have a 401(k) that's down? Raise your hand," the president said, appearing not to see any raised hands.
"Does anyone have a 401(k) that's up? Everybody," he said as the crowd erupted into cheers and applause.
"I don't know what you would have had to do to get a 401(k) that's down," the president said.
Monday marked the president's first visit to the city since taking office. He owns a Trump Hotel and Tower in the city.
The annual chiefs of police conference calls itself "the largest and most important law enforcement event of the year."