Trump asks audience to raise hands if their 401(k) is up: 'Everybody'

President Trump touted the strength of 401(k) savings accounts under his administration during a speech to the International Association of Chiefs of Police on Monday.

Continue Reading Below

Trump told the story of a policeman who he said thanked the president for making him look like a "financial genius" to his wife because of his 401(k)'s performance.

"Said he was up now 72%. I said that's not bad. ... He hugged me, he actually wanted to kiss me but I said, 'No, thank you,'" Trump joked.

"Many of you have 401(k)s, but does anybody in this room have a 401(k) that's down? Raise your hand," the president said, appearing not to see any raised hands.

"Does anyone have a 401(k) that's up? Everybody," he said as the crowd erupted into cheers and applause.

"I don't know what you would have had to do to get a 401(k) that's down," the president said.

CHICAGO TEACHERS UNION REJECTS LATEST OFFER AS STUDENTS MISS 8TH DAY OF CLASS

Monday marked the president's first visit to the city since taking office. He owns a Trump Hotel and Tower in the city.

The annual chiefs of police conference calls itself "the largest and most important law enforcement event of the year."

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE