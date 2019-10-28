Expand / Collapse search
Google in bid to buy Fitbit: report

Reuters

Google owner Alphabet has made an offer to acquire U.S. wearable device maker Fitbit, as it eyes a slice of the crowded market for fitness trackers and smartwatches, people familiar with the matter said on Monday.

TickerSecurityLastChangeChange %
GOOGLALPHABET INC.1,295.72+31.42+2.49%
FITFITBIT INC5.34+1.03+23.90%
AAPLAPPLE INC.248.50+1.92+0.78%

While Google has joined other major technology companies such as Apple Inc and Samsung Electronics Co Ltd in developing smartphones, it has yet to develop any wearable offerings.

There is no certainty that the negotiations between Google and Fitbit will lead to any deal, the sources said, asking not to be identified because the matter is confidential. The exact price that Google has offered for Fitbit could not be learned.

Google and Fitbit declined to comment.

Reporting by Greg Roumeliotis in New York and Paresh Dave in San Francisco; Editing by Lisa Shumaker