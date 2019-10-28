Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Real-time quotes provided by BATS BZX Real-Time Price. Market Data provided by Interactive Data (Terms & Conditions). Powered and Implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions. Company fundamental data provided by Morningstar. Earnings estimates data provided by Zacks. Mutual fund and ETF data provided by Lipper. Economic data provided by Econoday. Dow Jones & Company Terms & Conditions.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2019 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - Updated Privacy Policy

Politics

Brexit delayed until Jan. 31

By FOXBusiness
close
Former Boris Johnson digital strategist Craig Dillon discusses the ‘games’ being played in Parliament over Brexit and the likelihood of the U.K. leaving the European Union on October 31.video

Britain stuck in ‘no man’s land’ on Brexit: Boris Johnson's former digital strategist

Former Boris Johnson digital strategist Craig Dillon discusses the ‘games’ being played in Parliament over Brexit and the likelihood of the U.K. leaving the European Union on October 31.

The European Union has agreed to postpone the United Kingdom’s exit from the bloc for three months, paving the way for a departure on, or before, Jan. 31, 2020. The British pound was little changed, trading at 1.2830 versus the dollar.

Continue Reading Below

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

"The EU27 has agreed that it will accept the UK's request for a #Brexit flextension until 31 January 2020. The decision is expected to be formalised through a written procedure," Donald Tusk, president of the European Council, tweeted Monday.

The decision, which prevents the U.K. from crashing out of the E.U. without a deal, comes after the two sides reached a deal on Oct. 17 that would have allowed the U.K. to leave, but Prime Minister Boris Johnson was unable to get parliament's approval.

READ MORE ON FOXBUSINESS.COM

HONG KONG ENTERS RECESSION AS STREET PROTESTS ERUPT IN FLAMES
CALIFORNIA FIRES CUT POWER TO 2.4 MILLION AS HURRICANE FORCE WINDS FAN FLAMES

That deal called on Northern Ireland to remain part of the U.K.'s customs territory, which would make it an entry point into the E.U.'s single market. No customs checks would've be done at the border between Ireland and Northern Ireland. The rest of the deal was mostly the same as agreed to in the 2018 withdrawal agreement.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

Brexit was originally supposed to occur on March 29, 2019, but was delayed after then Prime Minister Thresea May was unable to get the deal through Parliament.

Once Brexit is agreed upon, the two sides will have a transition period of up to 21 months, which would allow for the negotiation of trade deals and theoretically make the transition easier.