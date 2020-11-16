Stock futures soar on Moderna’s vaccine update
Walmart, Target & Home Depot top retail earnings this week
Stock futures jumped after Moderna announced its COVID-19 vaccine was 94.5% effective in patients participating in its Phase III trials, this as parts of the country, including Oregon and New Mexico, announce new stay-at-home measures to curb the spread of the virus.
STOCK FUTURES JUMP
Dow Jones Industrial Average futures rose over 500 points or 1.7% while the S&P 500 also tacked on 1% The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite was little changed as of 7:15 AM ET.
Moderna shares rose more than 9% in early trading putting other vaccine makers in the spotlight for investors again after Pfizer and its German partner, BioNTech, announced that its coronavirus vaccine proved 90% effective in late-stage trials.
COVID-19 CASES SURGE
Cases of COVID-19 have surged around the U.S. and the globe in recent days, with the U.S. adding close to 1 million cases over the past week, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University.
The U.S. has now topped 11 million cases, the most on the planet.
NEW YORK'S ROLLBACK OF CORONAVIRUS REOPENINGS THREATENS RENTAL MARKET RECOVERY
Investors will build on a robust week for U.S. stocks after the S&P 500 hit a fresh record and the Russell 2000, a benchmark of domestic-focused companies, also hit a record on Friday passing levels not seen since August 2018.
For the week, the Dow tacked on about 4%, the S&P over 2% while Nasdaq slipped 0.5%. This as global investors pumped a record amount of money into equity funds.
GLOBAL STOCK FUNDS SEE RECORD INFLOWS ON PFIZER'S VACCINE NEWS
European indices also continued to rise on Monday, with the STOXX Europe 600 rising 0.7%, due in part to Spanish lender BBVA surging after PNC Financial Services Group said it would buy its U.S. business for $11.6 billion.
SPACEX LIFTS OFF
Space stocks will likely see some action after the successful launch of Elon Musk's SpaceX rocket Sunday evening setting the tone for more advances in the industry. Virgin Galatic shares were lower Monday morning.
MUSK, BEZOS, BRANSON LEAD BILLIONAIRES SPACE RACE
RETAIL EARNINGS ON DECK
Retail earnings are on deck this week, with Walmart, Target, Home Depot and Lowe's among the companies set to report results.
However, traders will keep their eyes on e-commerce names out of China on Monday, as JD.com and Baidu report results after the close of trading.
CRUDE CLIMBS
Crude oil continued its march higher, rising 1.7% to $40.80 per barrel. In other commodities, gold rose slightly to $1,889.60 an ounce.