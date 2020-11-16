Target CEO among business chiefs meeting with Biden-Harris

CEOs from General Motors, Microsoft, the Gap and Target are among the business leaders that will meet with president-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris today to discuss the economic recovery.

In a statement to FOX Business, Target outlined what CEO Brian Cornell, is expected to focus on, including “safety and rebuilding the economy” in today’s meeting.

“Since the beginning of the pandemic, retail has played a critical role in providing American families with immediate and affordable access to essential goods. Target has kept our stores open and our supply chains running, while also investing significantly to keep our guests and team safe. And along the way, we’ve engaged with elected officials from both parties to provide our retail expertise and perspective on keeping the economy moving forward...Brian plans to highlight the essential role that retail plays for American consumers, share that our plans for this year include a $1 billion investment in the health and safety of our team, and ask elected officials to provide companies with clear, consistent guidance around safety, regulations and the future rollout of a coronavirus vaccine. We know that the coronavirus has been challenging for American families this year and appreciate the opportunity to educate and advise on this critically important topic.”

The meeting coincides with more progress on the vaccine front. Moderna, on Monday, disclosed its COVID-19 vaccine is 94.5% effective, joining Pfizer and BioNTech in their progress.

Along with these corporate chieftains, labor leaders will also be present, FOX Business has learned.

Richard Trumka, President of AFL-CIO

Mary Barra, CEO of General Motors

Mary Kay Henry, President of SEIU

Satya Nadella, President and CEO of Microsoft

Rory Gamble, President of UAW

Brian Cornell, CEO and Chairman of the Board at Target

Marc Perrone, President of UFCW

Lee Saunders, President of AFSCME

Sonia Syngal, CEO of Gap

FOX Business' Hillary Vaughn contributed to this report.