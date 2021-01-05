US stock futures point to more volatility

U.S. stock futures are pointing to another session of volatility following Monday's sell-off, which saw all three major indexes decline more than 1%.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average, Nasdaq Composite and S&P 500 all slipped in the pre-market session.

Tuesday will also see the run-off election for the two Senate seats from Georgia, determining whether the Republicans will hold onto their slim majority or Democrats will take control of both chambers of the legislative branch.

European indexes were hugging the flat line, with the German DAX and French CAC 40 both slightly lower, while the U.K.'s FTSE 100 index was up less than 0.1%.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % ICE INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE INC. 113.30 -1.99 -1.73% CHL CHINA MOBILE LTD. 26.86 -1.68 -5.89% CHA CHINA TELECOM 26.04 -1.51 -5.48% CHU CHINA UNICOM LTD. 5.50 -0.18 -3.17%

In a surprising about-face, the New York Stock Exchange, owned by Intercontinental Exchange, said it would scrap its plans to delist three Chinese telecom companies.

Instead, American depository shares of China Mobile, China Unicom and China Telecom will continue to trade on the exchange after the NYSE cited "further consultation with relevant regulatory authorities in connection with Office of Foreign Assets Control."

ECONOMIC REPORTS

Tuesday will see the release of ISM's manufacturing index for December. Economists expect a reading of 56.4, down from a prior reading of 57.5.

Minutes from the most recent FOMC meeting will also be released on Tuesday.

In other asset classes, bitcoin rebounded after it touched the $30,000 level, last trading at $31,442.60.

West Texas Intermediate crude rose 1.2% to $48.19 per barrel. Gold also rose, gaining 0.2% to trade at $1,951,30 an ounce.

