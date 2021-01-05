Expand / Collapse search
IBM hires Gary Cohn, fmr. Trump economic advisor

IBM is tapping Cohn's government connections

Executive Chairman Ginni Rometty discusses technology IBM is using, including artificial intelligence, to inform Americans on the latest coronavirus news.

IBM executive chairman on how the company is innovating during the COVID-19 pandemic

Executive Chairman Ginni Rometty discusses technology IBM is using, including artificial intelligence, to inform Americans on the latest coronavirus news.

Gary Cohn, President Trump's former economic advisor, is adding IBM to his resume.

Big Blue has hired Cohn as Vice Chairman, a role he is eager to take on.

Additionally, he will sit on the tech giant's Executive Leadership committee working closely with CEO Arvind Krishna who took over for Ginni Rometty last year.

UNDERSTANDING IBM

"Gary is a globally respected leader with deep experience operating at the center of business and government," said Krishna. "As a senior representative of IBM, his knowledge of technology and business transformation, combined with policymaking expertise, will bring unique value to our clients and stakeholders as we accelerate our hybrid cloud and AI strategy."

Cohn, who served as Trump's National Economic Council Director, helped craft and push early tax policy and cuts. He was also one of Trump's early high profile departures. Prior to, he had a 26-year career at Goldman Sachs, including as Chief Operating Officer.

Cohn is also Co-Chairman of Cohn Robbins Holding Corp. (CRHC), a special-purpose acquisition company or SPAC, which he will continue to oversee in what he described as an "unwavering commitment."