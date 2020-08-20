Stocks slide as new jobless claims tick higher

U.S. equity markets slid Thursday as investors scrutinized both cautious comments from the Federal Reserve and a spike in the number of first-time jobless filings, which jumped back above 1 million.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 89 points, or 0.32%, while the S&P 500 dropped 0.22%. The Nasdaq Composite reversed earlier losses to climb 0.18%

Ticker Security Last Change Change % I:DJI DOW JONES AVERAGES 27651.09 -41.79 -0.15% SP500 S&P 500 3374.84 -0.01 -0.00% I:COMP NASDAQ COMPOSITE INDEX 11181.293989 +34.83 +0.31%

The early weakness comes after the minutes from the Federal Reserve’s July meeting showed central bank policymakers are worried the absence of government aid could stall the economy’s comeback. The minutes sparked a late-day selloff on Wednesday that wiped out the major averages' gains.

Looking at economic data, initial unemployment claims for the week ended Aug. 15 ticked up to 1.106 million from a revised 971,000. Continuing claims, meanwhile, fell to 14.844 million from 15.48 million. Wall Street analysts surveyed by Refinitiv were expecting a total of 925,000 initial claims and 15 million continuing claims.

Looking at stocks, American Airlines Inc. suspended flights to 15 cities in October as demand remains tepid during COVID-19.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % AAL AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC. 12.55 -0.13 -1.03% DAL DELTA AIR LINES INC. 27.39 -0.28 -1.01% CVS CVS HEALTH CORPORATION 64.61 -0.67 -1.02%

Rival Delta Air Lines Inc. announced a partnership with CVS Health Corp. for rapid COVID-19 tests.

Elsewhere, Apple Inc. shares remain in focus after the tech giant on Wednesday became the first U.S. company to reach a $2 trillion market capitalization. However, shares were unable to close above the $467.77 level needed to maintain it.

Looking at earnings, Alibaba Group’s core e-commerce business returned to pre-COVID-19 levels as its profit jumped 143% from a year ago.

Meanwhile, chipmaker Nvidia Corp. reported better-than-expected top- and bottom-line numbers, but an underwhelming performance from its data-center business left some investors unsatisfied.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % AAPL APPLE INC. 467.97 +5.14 +1.11% BABA ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING LTD 256.04 -4.55 -1.75% NVDA NVIDIA CORPORATION 486.89 +1.35 +0.28%

BJ’s Wholesale Club Inc. said quarterly profit surged 96% from last year as digitally-enabled sales spiked more than 300%.

L Brands reported a surprise profit as customers stocked up on soap and hand sanitizer from its Bath & Body Works unit. Sales at lingerie maker Victoria’s Secret plunged 39%.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % BJ BJS WHSL CLUB HLDGS INC 43.54 +0.14 +0.33% LB L BRANDS INC. 29.90 +1.43 +5.02%

Looking at commodities, gold fell $31.60 to $1,938.70 an ounce and West Texas Intermediate crude oil slipped 94 cents to $41.99 per barrel.

U.S. Treasurys were modestly higher, pushing the yield on the 10-year note down by 2.9 basis points to 0.646%.

In Europe, Britain’s FTSE paced the decline, down 1.24%, while France’s CAC and Germany’s DAX were weaker by 1.12% and 1.03%, respectively.

Asian markets were lower across the board as Hong Kong’s Hang Seng fell 1.54%, China’s Shanghai Composite slid 1.3% and Japan’s Nikkei shed 1%.