UnitedHealthcare CEO shot dead in NYC: What happened, the latest on the murder

UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson was gunned down in New York City Wednesday as he was headed to the company's annual investor day. The company, the insurance arm of UnitedHealth Group, canceled the meeting.

The NYPD quickly informed the public the killing was a targeted hit, and a nationwide manhunt is underway. On Friday, law enforcement confirmed to Fox News the suspected killer left NYC.

FOX Business is following the case and the latest developments.

IN COLD BLOOD: On Wednesday around 6:44 am ET, according to reports, Thompson was making his way to the New York Hilton Hotel in Midtown Manhattan when a masked gunman approached him and fired the deadly shots. He was rushed to a hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries… continue reading here.

VIDEO: Images from the Thompson shooting crime scene in New York City.

WIFE SPEAKS OUT: Reached by phone after the killing, Thompson's wife spoke out…continue reading here.

VIDEO: UnitedHealth Group CEO Andrew Witty delivered a message to employees after Thompson's fatal shooting.

BRIAN THOMPSON: WHAT TO KNOW

MANHUNT: Working the case, the NYPD obtained the first pictures of the suspected killer that show his face…continue reading here.

CHILLING MESSAGE: Shell casings from the bullets that killed Thompson contained a shocking message…continue reading here.

TO CATCH A KILLER: Artificial Intelligence is becoming a hot tool for crime fighters. A former law enforcement source told FOX Business how AI is likely being used in this case…continue reading here.

VIDEO: NYPD may already know the ID of the suspected killer.

MOTIVE?: While the motive for the killing is unclear, plenty of theories were floated around, including insider stock sales and a DOJ investigation…VIDEO: a breakdown of the theories.

BRIAN THOMPSON MANHUNT: LIVE UPDATES

WHY NO SECURITY? It's not uncommon for high-profile executives to have a private security detail. Why didn't Thompson?…continue reading here.

HEALTH CARE UNDER FIRE: Thompson's death unearthed a loathsome view of the health care industry as people shared stories of denied coverage and claims…continue reading here.

INVESTORS SCRAMBLE: Shares of UnitedHealth lost nearly 10% this week even as the broader S&P 500 rose 1% to a new all-time high and investors assessed the potential fallout from the killing.

TAKING PRECAUTIONS: Thompson's killing has many health care companies and their leaders on alert. CVS is one taking precautions…continue reading here.

