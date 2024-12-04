Slain UnitedHealthcare CEO’s wife, company boss break silence after executive murdered outside hotel

The bereaved wife and associates of Brian Thompson, the CEO of major insurance company UnitedHealthcare, who was assassinated after a recent spate of death threats, spoke out hours after the fatal shooting this morning.

"We are shattered to hear about the senseless killing of our beloved Brian," Paulette Thompson wrote in a statement to Fox News Digital. "Brian was an incredibly loving, generous, talented man who truly lived life to the fullest and touched so many lives."



"More importantly, Brian was an incredibly loving father to our two sons and will be greatly missed," she continued. "We appreciate your well-wishes and request complete privacy as our family moves through this difficult time."

WHO WAS BRIAN THOMPSON, UNITEDHEALTHCARE CEO?

In a video sent to the health care company's employees and obtained by Fox Business, the CEO of parent company UnitedHealth Group CEO Andrew Witty said that Thompson was "a truly extraordinary person who touched the lives of countless people throughout our organization and far beyond."

"It's a terrible tragedy, and I know we are in shock and disbelief," Witty said. "Our hearts are with his family… Please keep them in your thoughts and prayers and be assured we'll be there for them. I hope you will now all do the same for one another as we all grieve together during this awful time."

Thompson is survived by his wife Paulette "Pauley" Thompson, 51, and their two children. They lived together in the family's $1.5 million home in Maple Grove, Minn., according to the Daily Mail.

BUSINESS LEADERS REACT TO UNITEDHEALTHCARE CEO'S SHOCKING DEATH

The company canceled the remainder of its investor day following the incident.

"We're dealing with a very serious medical situation with one of our team members, and as a result, I'm afraid we're going to have to bring to a close the event today," Witty said.

Fox Business previously reported that Thompson had recently received death threats.

"There had been some threats," Thompson's wife told NBC News. "Basically, I don't know, a lack of [health care] coverage? I don't know details. I just know that he said there were some people that had been threatening him."

UNITEDHEALTHCARE CEO FATALLY SHOT OUTSIDE MANHATTAN HOTEL IN 'TARGETED' ATTACK, SUSPECT AT LARGE

She added that police indicated that it was apparently a "planned attack" and told NBC, "I can't really give a thoughtful response right now. I just found this out and I'm trying to console my children."

Thompson was shot in the chest outside the Hilton Hotel on 6th Avenue at 6:46 a.m. and was taken to Mount Sinai West hospital, where he was pronounced dead, according to the New York Police Department. No arrests have been made, and the investigation is ongoing.

A manhunt is currently underway for the suspect. The NYPD is offering a $10,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest.

Two surveillance photos released by the department show the shooter with a hooded sweatshirt hiding his face, pointing a gun in front of the hotel and then fleeing on a bicycle.

NYPD Commissioner Jessica Tisch said that the suspect fled on an electric Citi Bike that had a GPS system and was last seen in Central Park on Center Drive.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Citi Bike is a subsidiary of ride-sharing company Lyft. A Lyft spokesperson told FOX Business, "We stand ready to assist law enforcement with this investigation."

FOX Business' Eric Revell, Danielle Wallace and Audrey Conklin contributed to this report.