Business Leaders
Published

CVS pulls executive photos from website amid manhunt for UnitedHealthcare CEO killer

UnitedHealthcare also removed its leadership page

CVS Health has pulled photos of its executives off its website as the manhunt for UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson's killer continues. 

The company confirmed to FOX Business on Friday that all photos of its executive leadership have been removed. CVS declined any additional comment. 

UnitedHealthcare's leadership page has also been taken down, with the URL now redirected to the company's homepage. 

The move comes as the health care industry is on heightened alert after Thompson was gunned down outside a hotel in midtown Manhattan on Wednesday, in what police are calling a "premediated, targeted attack." 

The Hilton was hosting UnitedHealth's annual investors conference, and police said Thompson had been in town from Minnesota since Monday and was staying across the street. 

Police are still trying to track down the killer and are offering a $10,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest.

While the NYPD has not yet disclosed a possible motive behind the killing, the nation's largest health insurance company has come under fire in recent months. In particular, it is facing scrutiny for allegedly wrongfully denying claims.