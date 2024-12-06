CVS pulls executive photos from website amid manhunt for UnitedHealthcare CEO killer

CVS Health has pulled photos of its executives off its website as the manhunt for UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson's killer continues.

The company confirmed to FOX Business on Friday that all photos of its executive leadership have been removed. CVS declined any additional comment.

UnitedHealthcare's leadership page has also been taken down, with the URL now redirected to the company's homepage.

The move comes as the health care industry is on heightened alert after Thompson was gunned down outside a hotel in midtown Manhattan on Wednesday, in what police are calling a "premediated, targeted attack."

The Hilton was hosting UnitedHealth's annual investors conference, and police said Thompson had been in town from Minnesota since Monday and was staying across the street.

Police are still trying to track down the killer and are offering a $10,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest.

