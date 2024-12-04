Expand / Collapse search
CRIME
UnitedHealthcare CEO fatally shot outside Manhattan hotel, no arrests

UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson was shot in the chest

Scenes near the Hilton Hotel in Midtown Manhattan where 50 year-old, Brian Thompson was murdered. (Julia Bonavita/Fox News Digital) video

CEO of United Healthcare shot to death in Manhattan

Scenes near the Hilton Hotel in Midtown Manhattan where 50 year-old, Brian Thompson was murdered. (Julia Bonavita/Fox News Digital)

NEW YORK, N.Y. – UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson was fatally shot outside the Hilton Hotel in Midtown Manhattan on Wednesday morning, Fox News has confirmed.

A manhunt is underway as the suspect remains at-large. 

Sources told Fox News that Thompson was shot in the chest and leg shortly before his UnitedHealthcare annual investors meeting.

The sources said the shooting was not a random incident. 

Thompson was reportedly in town from Minnesota. 

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, the now defunct Democratic vice presidential candidate, reacted to news of Thompson's killing, decrying the shooting as "horrifying news and a terrible loss for the business and health care community in Minnesota," according to the New York Times. 

Without identifying the victim, the New York City Police Department told Fox News Digital that a 50-year-old man was shot in the chest outside the Hilton Hotel on 6th Ave. at approximately 6:46 a.m. and was transported to Mt. Sinai West hospital, where he was pronounced deceased. No arrests have been made, and the investigation is ongoing. 



UnitedHealthcare CEO image over shooting scene photo

The CEO of UnitedHealthcare was shot and killed in NYC, sources say.  (Fox News Digital/ UnitedHealthcare / Fox News)

A police press conference is scheduled for 11:30 a.m. 

The New York Post first identified Thompson as the shooting victim. 

According to ABC News, police say the shooter was wearing a ski mask and fled down an alleyway near West 55th St. 

Scene near the Hilton Hotel in Midtown Manhattan, NY where a man was shot to death, Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2024.  | Fox News

The suspect is described as a skinny man, standing at about 6-foot-1 and wearing all black. 

Fox News Digital reached out to UnitedHealthcare but did not immediately hear back. 

Photo of Brian Thompson was was the Chief Executive Officer of UnitedHealthcare Unit until he was shot in New York City in December 2024

This 2017 file photo of Brian Thompson was released via Businesswire when he was named Chief Executive Officer of UnitedHealthcare Unit in 2017. (Businesswire / Fox News)

UnitedHealth Group – the parent company to UnitedHealthcare – is the largest health insurance company by market share, according to the American Medical Association. 