UnitedHealthcare CEO fatally shot outside Manhattan hotel, no arrests

NEW YORK, N.Y. – UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson was fatally shot outside the Hilton Hotel in Midtown Manhattan on Wednesday morning, Fox News has confirmed.

A manhunt is underway as the suspect remains at-large.

Sources told Fox News that Thompson was shot in the chest and leg shortly before his UnitedHealthcare annual investors meeting.

The sources said the shooting was not a random incident.

Thompson was reportedly in town from Minnesota.



Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, the now defunct Democratic vice presidential candidate, reacted to news of Thompson's killing, decrying the shooting as "horrifying news and a terrible loss for the business and health care community in Minnesota," according to the New York Times.



Without identifying the victim, the New York City Police Department told Fox News Digital that a 50-year-old man was shot in the chest outside the Hilton Hotel on 6th Ave. at approximately 6:46 a.m. and was transported to Mt. Sinai West hospital, where he was pronounced deceased. No arrests have been made, and the investigation is ongoing.

A police press conference is scheduled for 11:30 a.m.

The New York Post first identified Thompson as the shooting victim.

According to ABC News, police say the shooter was wearing a ski mask and fled down an alleyway near West 55th St.

The suspect is described as a skinny man, standing at about 6-foot-1 and wearing all black.

Fox News Digital reached out to UnitedHealthcare but did not immediately hear back.

UnitedHealth Group – the parent company to UnitedHealthcare – is the largest health insurance company by market share, according to the American Medical Association.