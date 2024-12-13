Alleged UnitedHealthcare CEO killer nabbed, Trump at NYSE and inflation still here

- Luigi Mangione was arrested in Altoona, Pennsylvania, and later charged with murdering UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson in New York City

- A look at Mangione's education, family and work life

- President-elect Trump wows Wall Street during NYSE visit

- OpenAI fires back at Elon Musk's latest legal move

- Stocks end the week mixed, and inflation is still lurking around

- A $25 billion grocery merger gets squashed

- Costco shopper spent six figures on an item for two

A KILLER CAUGHT: Police arrested Luigi Mangione, the suspected killer of United Healthcare CEO Brian Thompson in Altoona, Pennsylvania, this week. Later, he was charged with gunning down and killing the executive in New York City. The NYPD Chief of Detectives said Mangione appeared to have a beef with corporate America…continue reading here.

VIDEO: How Mangione will be prosecuted.

WEALTHY FAMILY: Mangione, 26, comes from a family of considerable wealth tied to a business empire in the state of Maryland…continue reading here. The family matriarch left a massive payday in her will…continue reading here.

COMPUTER SCIENCE WHIZ: An Ivy League grad and a private high school attendee, he worked at this auto company…continue reading here.

TRUMP CELEBRATED AT NYSE: President-elect Trump rang the opening bell at the New York Stock Exchange and promised to bring the corporate tax rate way down…continue reading here.

VIDEO: NYSE, a U.S. symbol of capitalism, welcomes Trump.

SLIDE SHOW: Trump's NYSE visit in pictures.

LEGAL BACK-AND-FORTH: OpenAI fired back at another legal hit from Tesla CEO and Trump adviser Elon Musk…continue reading here.

VIDEO: Maye Musk, Elon's Mom, talks Trump, wealth and politics.

STOCKS AND INFLATION: The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell for the week, as did the S&P 500. Still, the Nasdaq managed to keep climbing…more on the markets here. Inflation remains sticky, especially for food, as shown in the latest CPI data…continue reading here.

CRYPTO CRAZE: Bitcoin remains above $100,000. The largest cryptocurrency by market value has gained over 140% during the past 12-month…LIVE cryptocurrency prices here.

VIDEO: The Federal Reserve meets next week for the final rate decision of 2024.

DEAD IN THE WATER: Another merger bites the dust, blocked by the courts. The victims are two of the nation's largest grocers…continue reading here.

VIDEO: Biden's FTC says the deal was bad for shoppers.

CASH COW: Costco told investors it sold an item for two valued at $293,000…continue reading here.

BIG BUCKS: Bill Belichick, former coach of the New England Patriots, scored a fat payday joining UNC over another NFL team…continue reading here.

