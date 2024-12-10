UnitedHealthcare CEO's alleged killer has 'ill will toward corporate America,' police say

Luigi Mangione, the suspect arrested in the murder of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson, left behind writings indicating he has "some ill will toward corporate America," police say. He reportedly singled out the health insurance company.

When asked during a press conference about the handwritten document found on Mangione's person when he was arrested in Pennsylvania on Monday, NYPD Chief of Detectives Joseph Kenny told reporters, "We don't think that there's any specific threats to other people mentioned in that document, but it does seem that he has some ill will toward corporate America."

In an interview with "Good Morning America" on Tuesday, Kenny said he had read the document himself and said Mangione "does make some indication that he's frustrated with the health care system in the United States."

"Specifically, he states how we are the number one most expensive health care system in the world. Yet the life expectancy of an American is ranked 42 in the world," the detective continued. "So he was writing a lot about his disdain for corporate America and in particular, the health care industry."

Kenny said investigators do not know at this point whether Mangione had a personal connection with UnitedHealthcare.

However, the manifesto singled out UnitedHealthcare by name, according to the New York Times.

It also noted the size of the health insurance company and how much money it makes, a law enforcement official who reportedly saw the document told the newspaper.

There was also criticism of health care companies, alleging the companies have placed profits over care.

"These parasites had it coming," it reportedly said. "I do apologize for any strife and trauma, but it had to be done."

Thompson was gunned down in New York City on Wednesday in an ambush caught on surveillance video, which shows a gunman with his face covered aiming a pistol with a silencer at Thompson at 6:46 a.m. outside the Midtown Hilton Hotel and shooting the executive three times.

Thompson, 50, was married with two children.

After a manhunt that lasted several days, Mangione, 26, was taken into police custody at a McDonald's in Altoona, Pennsylvania, after a customer at the McDonald's recognized Mangione from the wanted posters of the suspect and then alerted law enforcement.

Fox News' Louis Casiano contributed to this report.