SEE IT: President-elect Trump at the NYSE

‘Varney & Co.’ panelist Adam Johnson and host Stuart Varney reacts to President-elect Donald Trump ringing the opening bell at the New York Stock Exchange.  video

Trump rings opening bell at the NYSE: ‘This is a very exciting time for business’

‘Varney & Co.’ panelist Adam Johnson and host Stuart Varney reacts to President-elect Donald Trump ringing the opening bell at the New York Stock Exchange. 

President-elect Donald Trump on Thursday morning visited the New York Stock Exchange and rang the opening bell to kick off trading. 

His visit to the NYSE occurred the same day that Time magazine declared him the "Person of the Year" for 2024. He was previously "Person of the Year" in 2016. 

TRUMP RINGS OPENING BELL AT NEW YORK STOCK EXCHANGE

Ahead of ringing the bell, Trump added his signature to the exchange’s "Book of Distinguished Guests" in "recognition of being named TIME’s 2024 Person of the Year," according to an X post from the NYSE. 

TRUMP VOWS ‘TREMENDOUS INCENTIVE’ ON TAXES DURING NYSE VISIT

The trading floor was "packed" for the occasion, the NYSE said in another post. 

Video showed the president-elect pumping his fist after ringing the opening bell.

President-elect Donald Trump rings the opening bell on the trading floor of the New York Stock Exchange on Dec. 12, 2024, in New York City. Trump was invited to the NYSE after being named Time's "Person of the Year" for the second time.


