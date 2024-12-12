SEE IT: President-elect Trump at the NYSE

President-elect Donald Trump on Thursday morning visited the New York Stock Exchange and rang the opening bell to kick off trading.

His visit to the NYSE occurred the same day that Time magazine declared him the "Person of the Year" for 2024. He was previously "Person of the Year" in 2016.

Ahead of ringing the bell, Trump added his signature to the exchange’s "Book of Distinguished Guests" in "recognition of being named TIME’s 2024 Person of the Year," according to an X post from the NYSE.

The trading floor was "packed" for the occasion, the NYSE said in another post.

Video showed the president-elect pumping his fist after ringing the opening bell.

