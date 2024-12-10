Family of UnitedHealthcare CEO suspected killer has big business empire

The suspect who was arrested Monday in connection with the killing of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson is a member of a prominent Maryland family that has a large business portfolio.

Luigi Mangione, 26, was arrested in Altoona, Pennsylvania, after he was recognized from the manhunt that began last Wednesday when Thompson was shot and killed in New York City in what law enforcement called a "targeted attack."

Mangione was charged with a series of crimes in Pennsylvania – including forgery, carrying firearms without a license, tampering with records or identification, possessing instruments of a crime and false identification to law enforcement. He was also charged with murder in New York, as well as criminal possession of a loaded firearm, possession of a forged instrument and criminal possession of a firearm silencer.

Luigi is the grandson of the late Nick Mangione Sr., who The Baltimore Banner reported was a multimillionaire who made his family's fortune as a developer in the real estate industry before opening other businesses and becoming a philanthropist who supported a variety of civic initiatives.

The patriarch of the family, Nick Mangione Sr. built nursing homes, hospitals and office buildings, the outlet reported.

The family acquired the Turf Valley Country Club in 1978 and built it into a full-service resort and conference center that's now known as Turf Valley Resort following the addition of a hotel, spa and other amenities, according to The Washington Post. The Mangiones also built what became known as the Hayfields Country Club in 1986, which operates as a golf and wedding venue and has a residential development.

The Post also reported that the Mangione family owns an assisted-living facility, Lorien Health Services in Ellicott City, as well as radio station WCBM-AM 680, a talk radio station based in the Baltimore area.

According to The Baltimore Banner, the Mangione family's philanthropic endeavors through the Mangione Family Foundation have included donations to the Greater Baltimore Medical Center, along with the University of Maryland St. Joseph Medical Center, the Kennedy Krieger Institute and St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.

The Banner also noted that Luigi Mangione's father, Louis, and uncle, John, took over the role of handling the family's business affairs when Nick Mangione Sr. began to step back from those duties in 1995, with Louis taking the lead of Mangione Family Enterprises. The elder Mangione died in 2008.

Luigi's cousin Nino Mangione, a Republican delegate in the Maryland legislature whose district covers parts of Baltimore County, offered a statement Monday on behalf of the family.

"Unfortunately, we cannot comment on news reports regarding Luigi Mangione," Nino Mangione said in a statement from the family. "We only know what we have read in the media. Our family is shocked and devastated by Luigi's arrest. We offer prayers to the family of Brian Thompson and we asked people to pray for all involved. We are devastated by this news."

