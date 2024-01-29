Expand / Collapse search
Alaska Airlines plane may have left Boeing factory without bolts to secure door plug: report

Boeing 737 MAX 9 jet lost door plug 16,000 feet above Portland, Oregon, on Jan 5

FOX Business correspondent Hillary Vaughn presses the company following their mechanical failure on 'The Claman Countdown.' video

Boeing CEO: We believe in our airlines' safety

FOX Business correspondent Hillary Vaughn presses the company following their mechanical failure on 'The Claman Countdown.'

A door plug that broke off midair from an Alaska Airlines passenger plane during a flight earlier this month may have been missing bolts meant to secure it in place when the aircraft left Boeing’s factory, according to a report.

The apparent absence of markings on the door plug has led Boeing and other industry officials to believe that employees of the plane maker failed to put the bolts back after opening or removing the plug during production of the 737 MAX 9, The Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

These people, according to the newspaper, also noted lapses in the paperwork and procedures related to Boeing’s work on the door plug at its factory in Renton, Washington.

The door plug on a 737-9 MAX plane detached just minutes after Alaska Airlines Flight 1282 took off from Portland, Oregon, on Jan. 5 and reached 16,000 feet. The loss of the plug caused the cabin to depressurize, and a gaping hole sucked out cell phones and ripped a child's shirt off his body. 

BOEING PRESIDENT SPEAKS OUT AS ALASKA AIRLINES RESUMES 737 MAX 9 SERVICE

Blown out door of Alaska Airlines plane

An investigation into how the door plug broke off a Boeing 737 MAX 9 jet is ongoing. (NTSB / Fox News)

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) grounded the aircraft the next day. Alaska and United Airlines, the two U.S. carriers that fly the MAX 9, have been forced to cancel thousands of flights.

Alaska Airlines blowout

No passengers were seriously injured aboard Alaska Airlines Flight 1282 when a door plug to a Boeing 737 Max 9 jet blew out at 16,000 feet above Portland, Oregon. (NTSB  / Fox News)

The FAA said last week that it will not grant Boeing any production expansion of the MAX, including the 737-9 MAX. The agency also approved a thorough inspection and maintenance process that must be performed on each of the grounded 171 MAX 9 jets before being eligible to return to service.

EX-AMERICAN AIRLINES CHIEF SAYS BOEING FACES ‘TOUGH CHORE’ TO REGAIN REPUTATION

Alaska Airlines resumed service of its 737 MAX 9 fleet on Friday with a flight from Seattle to San Diego after completing the final inspections on its first group of 737 Max 9 aircraft. Inspections on its remaining aircraft are expected to be completed by the end of this week.

The FAA is still investigating Boeing as well as its manufacturing practices and production lines, including those involving subcontractor Spirit AeroSystems, which makes fuselages for Boeing.

Fox Business’ Greg Norman and Stepheny Price contributed to this report.