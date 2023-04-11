Twitter 'no longer exists' as company officially merges with X Corp

New court documents show that Twitter Inc. "no longer exists."

Journalist Laura Loomer, who is suing Twitter among other social media companies, posted a photo of a legal filing amid a series of tweets Monday that showed Twitter has merged into X Corp., which is a privately held company under X Holdings Company.

Both are owned by Elon Musk, who still runs the daily operations of the social media platform Twitter.

"Pursuant to Rule 7.1 (a)(1) of the Federal Rules of Civil Procedure, the undersigned counsel for Defendant X Corp., as successor in interest to named Defendant Twitter, Inc., hereby states that Twitter, Inc. has been merged into X Corp. and no longer exists," the legal filing stated.

TWITTER-SUBSTACK FEUD HEATS UP AS ELON MUSK IS ACCUSED OF CENSORSHIP

"X Corp. is a privately held corporation. Its parent corporation is X Holdings Corp. No publicly traded corporation owns 10% or more of the stock of X Corp. or X Holdings Corp.," the legal document continued.

The document was signed by Willkie Farr & Gallagher LLP, and attorneys including Johnathan Patchen, Michael Gottlieb, Meryl Conant Governski, Kristin E. Bender, and Yuhan Alice Chi.

The case includes Loomer suing Meta Platforms and Facebook as well as their CEO Mark Zuckerberg; Twitter and former CEO Jack Dorsey and Proctor and Gamble.

TWITTER'S WILD RIDE UNDER ELON MUSK — 1 YEAR LATER

The racketeering case was initially filed in U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California San Francisco Division on May 2, 2022.

In a separate filing in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Florida Miami Division, Twitter attorney Joshua Webb also amended legal documents to show "Twitter, Inc. has been merged into X Corp. and no longer exists."

"X Corp. is a privately held corporation, incorporated in Nevada and with its principal place of business in San Francisco, California, and is thus a citizen of Nevada and California," the filing said.

SUBSTACK WRITER MATT TAIBBI SAYS IRS VISITED HIS HOME WHILE HE WAS TESTIFYING IN CONGRESS: CRUZ, MUSK WEIGH IN

Musk has not publicly revealed the change, although he has kept a public pattern with the letter X, including the name of his child, a website he owned — X.com, before he co-founded PayPal — and the current names of his companies and products: SpaceX, and Tesla Model X.

Early Tuesday morning, Musk cryptically tweeted "X," as reports of the change trended on the platform.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Musk tweeted last year that his intention behind purchasing Twitter was to create the X app, an "everything" app that will include social networking, messaging and a payment system.