Substack writer Matt Taibbi says IRS visited his home while he was testifying in Congress: Cruz, Musk weigh in

The same day journalist Matt Taibbi was voluntarily testifying before Congress in Washington, D.C., an IRS agent showed up unannounced at his New Jersey home, he said.

Taibbi has been personally involved with revealing the "Twitter Files," or installments of behind-the-scenes documents new Twitter CEO Elon Musk provided to show how the social media platform previously censored content and users, among other things.

Taibbi testified before the newly Republican-created Select Subcommittee on the Weaponization of the Federal Government about what he learned about Twitter on March 9, the same day an IRS agent made an unusual visit to his home.

"What an amazing coincidence," tweeted Michael Shellenberger, who was also involved with Musk and Twitter and also testified that same day.

MATT TAIBBI CALLS OUT ‘CENSORSHIP-INDUSTRIAL COMPLEX’ IN LATEST TWITTER FILES

"That’s very odd," Musk said in a tweet Monday evening. Several other users highlighted the actions were suspect and far from a coincidence.

Members of Congress chimed in, too.

"This absolutely stinks to high heaven. The IRS has a troubling history of targeting the political enemies of Democrats," responded Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas.

He added: "The IRS should NEVER be in the business of harassing the American people."

HERE'S WHAT HAPPENS AT THE IRS AFTER YOU FILE YOUR TAXES

The chair of the Select Subcommittee on the Weaponization of the Federal Government Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, also the House Judiciary Chairman, sent a pair of letters Monday to try and get answers.

The letters went to IRS Commissioner Daniel Werfel and Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen and said the committee wishes to see documents or communications relating to the authorized visit to Taibbi’s home.

HERE ARE THE SIX IRS TAX FORMS TO BE AWARE OF BY APRIL 15

According to the Wall Street Journal, the IRS agent ultimately left a note instructing Taibbi to call the IRS. Taibbi did and was told both his 2018 and 2021 tax returns had been rejected, but the IRS did not explain why they visited the home in-person rather than an electronic notice.

"The bigger question is when did the IRS start to dispatch agents for surprise house calls? Typically, when the IRS challenges some part of a tax return, it sends a dunning letter. Or it might seek more information from the taxpayer or tax preparer. If the IRS wants to audit a return, it schedules a meeting at the agent’s office. It doesn’t drop by unannounced," the Wall Street Journal Editorial Board wrote.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

The subcommittee meeting was held at 10 a.m. on March 9, inside the Rayburn House Office Building.