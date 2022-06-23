Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy

Toyota

Toyota recalls electric car for faulty wheel that could come loose: 'No one should drive these vehicles'

The bZ4X went on sale two months ago with cars being shipped to North America, Europe and Asia

close
Check out what's clicking on FoxBusiness.com. video

FOX Business Flash top headlines for June 23

Check out what's clicking on FoxBusiness.com.

Toyota is recalling 2,700 of its electric crossover vehicles due to wheel bolts that could become loose, causing the wheel to come off.

It is seen as a blow to the Japanese automaker’s efforts to roll out electric cars.

Toyota electric

FILE – Visitors check a Toyota bZ4X concept electric vehicle (EV) during its world premiere on a media day for the Auto Shanghai show in Shanghai, China April 19, 2021. (REUTERS/Aly Song / Reuters Photos)

The recall involves the automaker's bZ4X crossover, which went on sale two months ago.

Toyota is till investigating the cause of the problem.

TOYOTA CUTS GLOBAL PRODUCTION AGAIN AS SEMICONDUCTOR SHORTAGES, SUPPLY CHAIN DISRUPTIONS LINGER

"Until the remedy is available, no one should drive these vehicles," the company said in a statement.

Toyota bZ4X all-electric SUV

FILE – 2023 Toyota bZ4X all-electric SUV is displayed during the 2021 LA Auto Show in Los Angeles. (REUTERS/Mike Blake)

The global recall breaks down this way: 2,200 were destined for Europe, 270 for North America, 112 for Japan and 60 for the rest of Asia.

TOYOTA MOTOR’S FOURTH-QUARTER NET PROFIT DROPS 31%

The cars involved were produced between March and June.

Ticker Security Last Change Change %
TM TOYOTA MOTOR CORP. 157.52 -1.62 -1.02%

Toyota is planning to have 30 EV models by 2030, projecting sales of 3.5 million electric vehicles globally that year. 

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

With the rising price of gasoline and concerns about inflation and the war in Ukraine, demand for electric cars is expected to grow.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.