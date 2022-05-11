Toyota Motor’s fourth-quarter net profit drops 31%

Toyota Motor Corp. said Wednesday that its fourth-quarter net profit fell 31% compared with the same period a year earlier and projected a drop in earnings for new fiscal year due to higher costs.

The Japanese auto maker said that net profit for the quarter ended March 31 fell to 533.8 billion yen ($4.09 billion). That beat the estimate for Y469.68 billion from a FactSet poll of analysts.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Fourth-quarter revenue increased 5.5% from a year earlier to Y8.112 trillion.

Like many other auto makers, Toyota is grappling with a shortage of chips and higher costs of materials caused by supply-chain disruptions.

US ELECTRIC-VEHICLE TAX CREDITS ENDING FOR NEW TOYOTA BUYERS

Fourth-quarter operating profit fell for Japan, North America and Europe, though it increased in Asia excluding Japan.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % TM TOYOTA MOTOR CORP. 166.45 -2.02 -1.20%

Toyota said it expected group vehicle sales, including those of subsidiaries Daihatsu Motor Co. and Hino Motors Ltd. , to increase to 10.7 million units this fiscal year from 10.4 million units the previous fiscal year.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

It expects revenue this year to increase 5.2% to Y33.000 trillion and net profit to drop 21% to Y2.260 trillion, citing higher costs of materials and logistics.

Write to Kosaku Narioka at kosaku.narioka@wsj.com