Toyota recalls 43,000 hybrid SUVs because their tow hitch covers could fall off

Toyota is recalling more than 43,000 Sequoia hybrid SUVs over concerns the tow hitch covers could fall off.

The tow hitch covers could "potentially become a road hazard, potentially increasing the risk of a crash," if they come off the rear bumper while owners drive the recalled vehicles, Toyota said.

The recall involves model years 2023-2024, according to the automaker and the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA).

"The subject vehicles are equipped with a resin tow hitch cover held in place by molded clips to the rear bumper," Toyota said in a recall report submitted to the NHTSA. "Due to the design of the attachment structure between the tow hitch cover and bumper, there may be insufficient retention of the cover."

To fix the tow hitch cover issue, owners will need to bring their Sequoia hybrids to a dealership, where staff will install an updated replacement cover for free, according to the automaker. The rear bumper will also get modified in connection to that.

Toyota said in a press release that owners "will receive notification advising them that they can mitigate the risk by removing the cover until the improved cover is available."

Notification letters will go out to owners next month, the automaker said.

Toyota Motor Corp.

"This recall only affects the 2023-2024MY Sequoia Hybrid vehicles equipped with a tow hitch cover manufactured during a specific period," Toyota said in the recall report. "Other Toyota or Lexus vehicles sold in the U.S. are equipped with a tow hitch cover of a different design or are not equipped with a tow hitch cover."

The automaker built the recalled Sequoia Hybrids between Aug. 31, 2022 and July 23 of this year.

The company has also recalled about 1,900 other 2023-2024 Sequoia Hybrids outside the U.S. potentially facing the same problem, Toyota said.

