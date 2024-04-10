See Toyota's first 4Runner SUV in 15 years, and it is not an EV

Toyota introduced its all-new 2025 4Runner this week, unveiling its first major update to the popular SUV in 15 years.

The sixth-generation 4Runner, available for sale in the U.S. in the fall, will have a hybrid version available for the first time.

"This all-new 4Runner has incredible versatility and capability that nicely rounds out our truck family story," said Dave Christ, Toyota group vice president and general manager, in a statement.

"We’ve sold over 3 million in the 40 years it has been on sale, and this sixth-generation model offers a cool new look and incredible features, yet retains the rugged style and capability our customers love about this icon of adventure," Christ added.

The new 4Runners come standard with Toyota's i-FORCE turbocharged, 2.4-liter, four-cylinder engine that produces 278 horsepower. The hybrid model, which has an i-FORCE MAX powertrain with an electric motor added to the gas engine, is juiced up to 326 horsepower.

While other automakers are investing heavily in all-electric vehicles despite waning demand, Toyota has leaned into hybrid models that are more popular with consumers.

Hybrids accounted for 9.3% of new light vehicle registrations in the United States from January to November in 2023, outstripping those of EVs by 1.8 percentage points, according to S&P Global Mobility data.

That is benefiting Toyota, which was the biggest hybrid seller in the U.S. with more than one-third of the new registrations, followed by Honda with 20%, South Korea's Hyundai Motor and its affiliate, Kia, and Ford.

Reuters contributed to this report.