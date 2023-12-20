Expand / Collapse search
Toyota recalls 1 million vehicles in US over short circuit concerns

The recall covers various Toyota vehicle models from 2020 to 2022

Toyota launches new Prius model with solar panel roof options

Fox News Digital automotive editor Gary Gastelu unpacks new developments in the Toyota Prius on ‘Varney & Co.’

Toyota Motor says it is recalling more than 1 million vehicles in the United States over a defect in the system that could affect its airbag deployment system.  

The recall covers various Camry, Corolla, RAV4, Lexus ES250 models and various Highlander and Sienna Hybrid vehicles from 2020 through 2022.

Toyota logo

A man walks past a Toyota logo in Tokyo, Japan, October 24, 2019. (REUTERS/Edgar Su / Reuters Photos)

The defect in the vehicles’ airbag deployment system could potentially lead to malfunctioning Occupant Classification System sensors. The sensors ensure airbags do not deploy if a small adult or child is sitting in the front seat. 

Dealers will inspect and replace the sensors if necessary at no cost to owners. Toyota will notify customers by the middle of February. 

Last month, the Japanese automaker recalled 1.85 million RAV4 sport utility vehicles in the U.S. over fire risks stemming from the installation of replacement batteries. 

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) estimates that airbags were responsible for saving more than 50,000 lives between 1987 and 2017. 

Reuters contributed to this report. 