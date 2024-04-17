Tesla's troubles, inflation sticks, Boeing whistleblower warning and WNBA wows

-Anti-Israel protests hit Google and Columbia University

ANTISEMITISM RAGES: Anti-Israel protesting raged on the campus of Columbia University, while workers at Google staged their own in-office protests resulting in swift firings by corporate brass…continue reading here.

ISRAEL-IRAN CONFLICT: LATEST NEWS

STOCKS SLIP: U.S. stocks fell for the week as the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite declined and investors rotated out of semiconductor stocks…more on the markets. As stocks fell, gold continued its upward climb…more on the yellow metal's rally.

VIDEO: The state of the U.S. stock market.

LIVE PRICES FOR CRYPTOCURRENCIES: HERE

INFLATION NATION: Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell admitted the fight to bring down inflation is not going well…continue reading here.

VIDEO: U.S. farmers are fighting inflation.

TO THE MOON: Mortgage rates topped a new high this week, creating an even bigger headwind for homebuyers…continue reading here. Already, home prices are through the roof…continue to reading here.

VIDEO: Housing inflation is part of the pricey inflation pie.

TESLA TROUBLES: Elon Musk told Tesla's rank-and-file he's cutting 10% of the workforce ahead of the electric vehicle maker's earnings due Tuesday…continue reading here.

VIDEO: Tesla investors get it. They're not spooked by issues, says one expert.

BOEING BLASTED: A chilling warning from Boeing's newest whistleblower who blasted the plane maker over safety issues during an appearance before Congress….continue reading here. This, as a new report sheds light on a massive spike in "mini" Boeing whistleblowers…continue reading here.

VIDEO: All Dreamliners must be grounded, whistleblower says.

MARKET MANIPULATION?: Trump Media and Technology's CEO, in a letter to Nasdaq CEO Adena Friedman, alleges shares of DJT are being targeted….continue reading here. The former president is the largest single shareholder of the social media company. His hush money trial is ongoing in New York City.

VIDEO: Can Trump get a fair trial in the city he built?

WNBA WOWS FANS: New basketball pros Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese didn't disappoint during the WNBA's most watched draft in history with over 12 million viewers. Clark, the No. 1 pick for the Indiana Fever, is also close to inking an eight-figure endorsement deal with one athletic giant…continue reading here.

VIDEO: Barstool's Dave Portnoy weighs in on the future of the WNBA.

HAPPY BIRTHDAY!: Ford's iconic Mustang celebrated its 60th birthday this week…continue reading here.

