Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy

Economy
Published

Mortgage rates leap above 7% for first time this year

Average rate on the benchmark 30-year fixed mortgage jumped to 7.10% this week

close
ResiClub co-founder and editor-in-chief Lance Lambert discusses the U.S. housing affordability crisis on Making Money. video

Housing affordability is at worst level in four decades: Lance Lambert

ResiClub co-founder and editor-in-chief Lance Lambert discusses the U.S. housing affordability crisis on Making Money.

Mortgage rates climbed above 7% this week for the first time in 2024, continuing their upward trajectory and putting further pressure on the housing market.

Freddie Mac's latest Primary Mortgage Market Survey, released Thursday, showed that the average rate on the benchmark 30-year fixed mortgage jumped to 7.10% this week from 6.88% last week. The average rate on a 30-year loan was 6.39% a year ago.

home for sale with open house flag

An "Open House" flag is seen in front of a home for sale in Alhambra, California on January 18, 2024. Mortgage rates are above 7% for the first time this year. (FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images) / Getty Images)

The average rate on the 15-year fixed mortgage rose to 6.39% from 6.16% last week. One year ago, the rate on the 15-year fixed note averaged 5.76%.

SELLING YOUR HOUSE? HERE'S THE BEST TIME TO DO IT

"As rates trend higher, potential homebuyers are deciding whether to buy before rates rise even more or hold off in hopes of decreases later in the year," said Sam Khater, Freddie Mac's chief economist. "Last week, purchase applications rose modestly, but it remains unclear how many homebuyers can withstand increasing rates in the future."

close
In a wide-ranging interview on 'Cavuto: Coast to Coast,' The Corcoran Group founder and 'Shark Tank' star Barbara Corcoran addresses market trends and challenges in real estate. video

The cost of housing in America will continue going up: Barbara Corcoran

In a wide-ranging interview on 'Cavuto: Coast to Coast,' The Corcoran Group founder and 'Shark Tank' star Barbara Corcoran addresses market trends and challenges in real estate.

The combination of persistently elevated rates and record-high home prices has left the housing market stalled for months, as many would-be buyers and sellers remain on the sidelines waiting for affordability to improve.

ASPIRING HOMEOWNERS IN ARIZONA IN DESPAIR OVER ‘WILD’ PRICES: REPORT

According to a recent Realtor.com survey, almost eight out of 10 potential sellers said they still feel locked in to their homes and nearly half of these "locked-in" sellers plan to wait for lower rates.

A photo of homes in Idaho.

Houses in Boise, Idaho, on July 1, 2022. (Photographer: Jeremy Erickson/Bloomberg via Getty Images / Getty Images)

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

That is contributing to the ongoing shortage of inventory, which is keeping home prices sky-high – and out of reach for many would-be buyers.