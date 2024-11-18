Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy

Tesla
Published

Tesla stock jumps on report Trump plans to ease regulations around self-driving cars

While Tesla rallied on the prospect of easing self-driving car rules, Uber and Lyft tumbled

close
Automotive expert Lauren Fix joins ‘Cavuto: Coast to Coast’ to discuss the impact Trump’s presidential victory has had on Tesla’s red-hot stock price.  video

Tesla stock continues to skyrocket after Trump victory, expert says consumers are ‘loyal’ to brand

Automotive expert Lauren Fix joins ‘Cavuto: Coast to Coast’ to discuss the impact Trump’s presidential victory has had on Tesla’s red-hot stock price. 

Tesla shares surged more than 8% on Monday morning before tapering off in the early afternoon following a report over the weekend that President-elect Trump's transition team is looking to ease the regulations surrounding self-driving vehicles.

The report from Bloomberg Sunday said Trump's team is planning to develop a regulatory framework for self-driving cars as part of a major priority for the Department of Transportation (DOT)

Tesla shares rose Monday following a report that the Trump administration aims to ease regulations around self-driving cars. (Photo by Stanislav Kogiku/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images / Getty Images)

Ticker Security Last Change Change %
TSLA TESLA INC. 336.16 +15.44 +4.81%

Tesla Inc.

Wedbush analysts led by Dan Ives wrote in a note following the report, "This would be a huge step forward in easing US rules for self driving cars and be a significant tailwind for Tesla's autonomous and AI vision heading into 2025."

ELON MUSK SAYS HIS ROLE IN TRUMP'S EFFICIENCY DEPARTMENT ‘IS GOING TO BE A REVOLUTION’

Tesla shares have soared more than 53% over the past month since Trump won the presidential election, securing a second term with the backing of Tesla CEO Elon Musk, whom Trump has tapped to co-lead a new Department of Government Efficiency.

Elon Musk and Donald Trump at a rally

Tesla CEO Elon Musk (R) speaks on stage as he joins former US President and Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump during a campaign rally at site of his first assassination attempt in Butler, Pennsylvania on Oct. 5, 2024.  (JIM WATSON/AFP via Getty Images / Getty Images)

The analysts wrote "Musk's significant influence in the Trump White House is already having a major influence and ultimately the golden path for Tesla around Cybercabs and autonomous is now within reach with an emboldened Trump/Musk strategic alliance playing out in real time and very in line with our thesis."

TESLA HEADED FOR $2 TRILLION VALUATION AFTER MUSK'S ‘BIG BET’ ON TRUMP WIN, ANALYSTS SAY

In a previous note, Webush analysts predicted Tesla's valuation could double to $2 trillion over the next 18 months.

close
Capitalist Pig hedge fund manager Jonathan Hoenig reveals his top ‘Trump trade’ moves within the stock market on ‘Varney & Co.’ video

Expert reveals ‘unleveraged’ way to bet against Tesla in the stock market

Capitalist Pig hedge fund manager Jonathan Hoenig reveals his top ‘Trump trade’ moves within the stock market on ‘Varney & Co.’

While the news that the second Trump administration is pursuing a framework for self-driving cars sent Tesla's stock higher, shares of rideshare giants Uber and Lyft were lower on Monday, down around 6.5% and 5.5%, respectively.

Ticker Security Last Change Change %
UBER UBER TECHNOLOGIES INC. 69.42 -3.83 -5.22%
LYFT LYFT INC. 17.41 -0.71 -3.95%

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE