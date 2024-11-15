Elon Musk says his role in Trump’s efficiency department ‘is going to be a revolution’

Billionaire Elon Musk joined President-elect Donald Trump on Thursday for the annual America First Policy Institute Gala at Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, Florida.

Musk, who was recently tapped to co-lead the incoming Trump administration’s Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), told the crowd on Thursday that his role isn’t just about business, but a "revolution" for America.

"As President Trump said, what we need is common sense," Musk told those in attendance at Mar-a-Lago. "This won’t be business as usual. This is going to be a revolution."

ELON MUSK, VIVEK RAMASWAMY TO LEAD TRUMP'S DEPARTMENT OF GOVERNMENT EFFICIENCY

Musk will head the efficiency department with former GOP presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy. Their roles are designed to eliminate trillions of dollars in "waste and fraud" within the federal government.

"Importantly, we will drive out the massive waste and fraud which exists throughout our annual $6.5 Trillion Dollars of Government Spending. They will work together to liberate our Economy, and make the U.S. Government accountable to 'WE THE PEOPLE,'" Trump said when announcing his intentions to name them as DOGE leaders.

MUSK AND RAMASWAMY'S DOGE OPENS HIRING ON X

Musk, the owner of X and CEO of both Tesla and SpaceX, has been part of Trump’s campaign for the White House and made a couple of appearances at rallies before the election.

Trump said Musk and Ramaswamy will help "dismantle Government Bureaucracy, slash excess regulations, cut wasteful expenditures, and restructure Federal Agencies."

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE