Tesla recalls thousands of Cybertrucks over windshield wiper, trunk bed trim issues

Tesla Cybertrucks issued two separate recalls due to issues potentially affecting their trunk bed trims and front windshield wipers.

The Elon Musk-run electric vehicle maker said in a recall report submitted to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) that nearly 11,400 Cybertrucks may have a decorative trunk bed trim piece that could "become loose or separate from the vehicle."

Meanwhile, almost 11,700 Cybertrucks could experience front windshield wiper motor controller failure stemming from "excessive electric current," according to another NHTSA recall report.

Each of the issues potentially affecting the Cybertrucks carries a safety risk, per the NHTSA documents.

"If the applique separates from the vehicle while in drive, it could create a road hazard for following motorists and increase their risk of injury or a collision," one of Tesla’s recall reports said.

The other said reduced visibility from an inoperative windshield wiper could lead to a higher crash risk.

The trunk bed trim issue came to Tesla’s attention in late December, while the one involving the windshield wipers arose in February, according to the Tesla recall reports.

Neither of them has caused casualties or accidents to date.

Customers with affected Cybertrucks can have Tesla address the issues for free.

In the case of the trunk bed trim applique, Tesla will "replace or rework" the piece to prevent it from coming loose, per the EV maker. The fix for the windshield wiper issue will be a replacement.

Recall notification letters will go out to affected Cybertruck customers in August.

The recalls come about seven months after the Cybertruck first hit the market and officially joined Tesla’s lineup of electric vehicles at the end of November. The EV maker announced the truck in 2019.

In late April, Tesla Vice President of Vehicle Engineering Lars Moravy told analysts and investors the EV maker built 1,000 Cybertrucks a week "just a couple of weeks ago" as it continued to ramp up production.

"Of course volume production is what matters," he said. "That’s what drives costs and so our costs are dropping, but the ramp still faces like a lot of challenges with so many new technologies, some supplier limitations, et cetera, and continue to ramp this year, just focusing on cost efficiency and quality."

In the first quarter, overall EV production at Tesla hit nearly 433,400.