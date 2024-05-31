Tesla recalls over 125K vehicles due to faulty seat belt warning system

More than 125,000 Tesla vehicles are being recalled in order to fix its seat belt warning system that could increase the risk of an injury during a crash, regulators said on Friday.

The recall affects certain 2012-2024 Model S, 2015-2024 Model X, 2017-2023 Model 3, and 2020-2023 Model Y vehicles, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA).

NHTSA said that the seat belt warning light and audible chime may not activate when someone doesn't have their seat belt on. The cars thus fail to comply with the federal safety requirements, NHTSA said.

The auto regulator said that Tesla will release an over-the-air (OTA) software update. Letters to affected car owners will be mailed out in late July.

Owners may also reach out to Tesla customer service.

This is the latest in a string of recalls impacting Tesla vehicles.

In April, Tesla recalled nearly 3,900 Cybertrucks due to an issue with the vehicle's accelerator pedal, which "can cause the vehicle to accelerate unintentionally, increasing the risk of a crash," NHTSA said.

In February, the automaker recalled about 2.2 million vehicles in the U.S. because of incorrect font size on warning lights.

That recall impacted nearly all Tesla models, including Model S, Model X, 2017-2023 Model 3, Model Y and 2024 Cybertruck vehicles, according to NHTSA.