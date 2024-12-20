Tesla recalls over 694K vehicles software update related to tire pressure

Tesla has recalled more than 694,000 of its Model 3, Model Y and Cybertruck electric vehicles.

The recalled vehicles "installed a software release that was not compliant with the tire pressure monitoring system malfunction telltale requirement" issued by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), according to the Tuesday recall report submitted by the EV maker.

The Model 3 and Model Y sedans subject to the recall belonged to the 2017-2025 and 2020-2025 model years, respectively. The model year for the Cybertrucks was 2024.

"The tire pressure monitoring system (TPMS) warning light may not remain illuminated between drive cycles, failing to warn the driver of low tire pressure," the NHTSA said, noting that operating vehicles with "improperly inflated tires" could heighten the risk of a crash.

The issue has not caused any accidents, injuries or deaths, according to the recall report.

In response to the potential warning light malfunction, Tesla started rolling out a free over-the-air software update to the recalled vehicles in mid-November. Owners do not need to bring their recalled Model 3, Model Y or Cybertrucks to a dealership, the EV maker said on its website .

Tesla brought its Cybertruck to market in November of last year. It has been selling the Model Y since 2020 and the Model 3 since 2017.

Production of the recalled Model 3 Teslas occurred between July 2017 and November of this year, according to the recall report. The affected Model 3s were built from Jan 2020 to November 2024, while manufacturing of the recalled Cybertrucks spanned November 2023 to December 1 of this year.

Over the first three quarters of 2024, the EV maker has built more than 1.2 million Model 3 and Y vehicles, according to production data released by Tesla. Production of its other models has amounted to nearly 71,400 vehicles in the same time frame.

Tesla said in late October that "plans for new vehicles, including more affordable models, remain on track for start of production in the first half of 2025.



