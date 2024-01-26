Tesla recalls 200,000 vehicles over rearview camera display issue

Tesla is recalling nearly 200,000 of its model year 2023 vehicles because the rearview camera may not display an image while in reverse.

The electric vehicle maker traced the issue to a "software instability," the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) said in a statement.

A total of 199,575 Model S, X and Y vehicles from 2023 with full self-driving computer 4.0 and certain software versions were included in the recall.

"A rearview image that does not display while in reverse decreases the driver’s visibility and increases the risk of a crash," NHTSA said.

The rearview camera display issue hasn’t led to any accidents, injuries or fatalities.

The vehicles have already received an over-the-air software update as a solution. That occurred not long after the electric vehicle company first became aware of some vehicle’s rearview camera feeds not showing up while in reverse in late December, according to NHTSA.

The fix was free for customers.

Tesla will also mail drivers with affected vehicles information about the recall in March, NHTSA said.

In addition to the over-the-air fix, the company also incorporated the updated software release into its vehicle production, according to the agency.

Tesla said earlier this month its 2023 production totaled nearly 1.85 million vehicles, a 35% increase compared to the prior year.