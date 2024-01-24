Expand / Collapse search
Tesla stock dives after earnings, warns of 'slower growth'

Tesla shares plummeted more than 5% in extended trading

Nicholas Wealth Management President and founder reveals which Big Tech stocks are set to explode on 'Varney & Co.'

Elon Musk's vision for Tesla makes the stock a 'big buy': David Nicholas

Nicholas Wealth Management President and founder reveals which Big Tech stocks are set to explode on 'Varney & Co.'

Tesla fell short of Wall Street expectations in its fourth quarter earnings released after the closing bell on Wednesday, sending shares tumbling more than 5% in extended trading.

The electric vehicle giant's revenue rose 3% to $25.17 billion, short of the $25.62 billion expected from analysts, according to LSEG data. The gain marks Tesla's slowest pace of growth in more than three years.

ELON MUSK SAYS TO EXPECT ROUGHLY 1 BILLION HUMANOID ROBOTS IN 2040s

The Austin, Texas-based company reported a gross margin of 17.6% for the three months ending in December, falling short of analysts' average estimate of 18.3%. During the same quarter a year earlier, Tesla posted a gross margin of 23.8%.

Tesla also posted record deliveries for the quarter and had lower battery raw materials costs, but price cuts and expenses associated with the ramp up of its new Cybertuck pushed margins lower.

A Tesla logo

A Tesla corporate logo hangs on the front of their store in Santa Monica on April 10, 2023, in Los Angeles, California.  (Gary Hershorn/Getty Images / Getty Images)

Tesla reached its delivery goal of 1.8 million cars last year, but slashed prices several times.

TESLA, VOLVO PAUSE PRODUCTION IN EUROPE AMID RED SEA SHIPPING CRISIS

On Tuesday, longtime Tesla shareholder Ross Gerber criticized the leadership of CEO Elon Musk during an interview on FOX Business' "The Claman Countdown," expressing concern over the direction of the EV giant and its' dynamic pricing model.

Gerber Kawasaki president and CEO Ross Gerber breaks down Tesla EV demand on 'The Claman Countdown.'

Longtime Tesla shareholder Ross Gerber: I have never seen a more delusional CEO than Elon Musk

Gerber Kawasaki president and CEO Ross Gerber breaks down Tesla EV demand on 'The Claman Countdown.'

"When they make more cars, they have to lower prices to sell them because, essentially, they're not creating any new demand. And most of the EV buyers who want an EV have bought an EV," Gerber said. "So I don't see where Tesla goes from a sense of earnings. They'll sell more cars, but I don't see how they make more money doing that with their current strategy."

The earnings report is disappointing for Tesla's investors.

Tesla co-founder and CEO Elon Musk speaks in front of the newly unveiled all-electric battery-powered Tesla's Cybertruck with shattered windows, after a failed resistance test, at Tesla Design Center in Hawthorne, California on November 21, 2019. (FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images / Getty Images)

"What we're really hoping for is not a miss. And that's really my concern," Gerber said ahead of the earnings report release, "because obviously, they've been having to discount and throw lots of incentives to sell the cars that they're making. So that's what we're really hoping, is just that they beat the number."

FOX Business' Aislinn Murphy, Kristen Altus and Reuters contributed to this report.